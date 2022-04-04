All aTwitter: 4 April 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

There have been multiple people interviewed by the Oversight Committee, but per my sources, one person who talked offered up more than just eyewitness testimony. I know that's vague. I am still reporting this one out. — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) April 3, 2022

They had 7 wins last season against the hardest schedule in the NFL and playing with a backup QB.



Just saying. https://t.co/DliLIKKVvd — Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) April 3, 2022

This is exactly what they want to see: Look at the feet; not much wasted movement and no stutter steps; the strength and violence follows big time. can't do same thing every time, but this is when they feel he's at his best. https://t.co/XWJcW9NfiX — John Keim (@john_keim) April 3, 2022

Chase Young is taking in NASCAR today in Richmond https://t.co/BZXPC34Lg5 — Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) April 3, 2022

Can't afford to pay Terry, Curtis, and DK. Terry would most certainly be let go in that scenario. — Commanders Crew  (@CommandersCrew) April 4, 2022

This is so true. The two positions are near indentical in bust and success rate too. pic.twitter.com/F2O9Skc8jk — blick (@TheRealDoom_Guy) April 4, 2022

Hit rate is pretty binary but we should also take into account ceiling. Round 1 WRs tend be more productive. Also imo elite shutdown corners are more scarce due to the volatility of performance therefore are more valuable but harder to find. https://t.co/noSYnRJImG — Nathan Coleman (@CommandersStats) April 4, 2022

When people say things like "Don't overthink this", this is the kind of thing we're talking about.



Propping up Thibodeaux's above average cone drill is literally the statistical equivalent of claiming the same for Hutchinson due to his poor broad.



Same ultimate problem. pic.twitter.com/16SHoEwEIv — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 4, 2022

But if a player measures out poorly overall, but doesn't win in such a way that it causes significant concern, or when a player measures perfectly fine overall or in a specific metric but not in an elite range for their position, it is almost never a meaningful problem. pic.twitter.com/ozvOK0WjBy — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 4, 2022

It is, however, a trap you can fall into at any position if you let yourself.



If you think a player is an elite athete, and they don't test well, it can be a concern. This is why Treylon Burks not testing well was an issue for a lot of folks (and should have been for more). pic.twitter.com/Tgn2NSXOC1 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 4, 2022

There's a lot of reasons why I'm not posting as many of the lower scores this year #OnHere, though they're up on the site and others are free to do as they like, like always.



One of which is that it can lead to a perception that players are bad who are not, in fact, bad players. — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 4, 2022

Frank Gore tells @TheSFNiners_ podcast that he will be signing a one-day contract with the 49ers and will retire from the NFL.



He finishes his career with the 3rd most rushing yards in NFL history (16,000).



A legendary run https://t.co/KSHFUbuoh5 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 3, 2022

ICYMI: New Saints QB Andy Dalton ready to "work with" Jameis Winston: "This is his thing, and I’m here to help him out"https://t.co/TxgJkiQOFK pic.twitter.com/Ft0dTURhSl — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 4, 2022

Ohh I missed this? What happened? https://t.co/aJtcEnvhtl — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) April 4, 2022

Good call on Parsons, but Elliott needs to stay with the Cowboys for as long as possible - especially if they're gonna keep taking $18m per season cap hits for having him there. — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) April 4, 2022

This picture goes right there with all of the iconic photos in Carolina basketball history pic.twitter.com/0VV2XOj4jg — Ivan Corriher (@IWCorriher) April 3, 2022

Wearing Gucci in front of student slaves is a flex — Hockey is a very serious sport (@JuicyPoolparty) April 4, 2022

Column: Dawn Staley was a great player. She might be an even better coach. https://t.co/YTUvQs1388 — Jerry Brewer (@JerryBrewer) April 3, 2022

Oh yeah, @dawnstaley is ready for tomorrow's national championship game. pic.twitter.com/W5KXsKfW1g — Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) April 2, 2022

Comedian and actress Estelle Harris died on Saturday of natural causes. She is best known for playing George Constanza’s mother on “Seinfeld.” pic.twitter.com/hrcjAvIxVb — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 3, 2022

i can't believe both of these comedy legends are now gone pic.twitter.com/voS9klkdat — george can’t-stand-ya news + facts (@grgecantstandya) April 3, 2022

If this was 1999 and today was the start of my cell phone billing cycle, I’d have run out of minutes by now. — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) April 4, 2022

Remember when you couldn’t wait until 9:00 pm each night because your unlimited minutes kicked in? — TG (@TG22110) April 3, 2022

This drone video inside Tesla’s new Gigafactory in Berlin is absolutely incredible pic.twitter.com/JxeF0YhcvM — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) April 2, 2022

John C. Reilly would be proud of this guy @LightsCameraPod (via ig:ronnydoitche) pic.twitter.com/SXDosi1PYF — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 2, 2022

