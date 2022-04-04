All aTwitter: 4 April 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
There have been multiple people interviewed by the Oversight Committee, but per my sources, one person who talked offered up more than just eyewitness testimony. I know that's vague. I am still reporting this one out.— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) April 3, 2022
They had 7 wins last season against the hardest schedule in the NFL and playing with a backup QB.— Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) April 3, 2022
Just saying. https://t.co/DliLIKKVvd
This is exactly what they want to see: Look at the feet; not much wasted movement and no stutter steps; the strength and violence follows big time. can't do same thing every time, but this is when they feel he's at his best. https://t.co/XWJcW9NfiX— John Keim (@john_keim) April 3, 2022
Chase Young is taking in NASCAR today in Richmond https://t.co/BZXPC34Lg5— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) April 3, 2022
Can't afford to pay Terry, Curtis, and DK. Terry would most certainly be let go in that scenario.— Commanders Crew (@CommandersCrew) April 4, 2022
This is so true. The two positions are near indentical in bust and success rate too. pic.twitter.com/F2O9Skc8jk— blick (@TheRealDoom_Guy) April 4, 2022
Hit rate is pretty binary but we should also take into account ceiling. Round 1 WRs tend be more productive. Also imo elite shutdown corners are more scarce due to the volatility of performance therefore are more valuable but harder to find. https://t.co/noSYnRJImG— Nathan Coleman (@CommandersStats) April 4, 2022
When people say things like "Don't overthink this", this is the kind of thing we're talking about.— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 4, 2022
Propping up Thibodeaux's above average cone drill is literally the statistical equivalent of claiming the same for Hutchinson due to his poor broad.
Same ultimate problem. pic.twitter.com/16SHoEwEIv
But if a player measures out poorly overall, but doesn't win in such a way that it causes significant concern, or when a player measures perfectly fine overall or in a specific metric but not in an elite range for their position, it is almost never a meaningful problem. pic.twitter.com/ozvOK0WjBy— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 4, 2022
It is, however, a trap you can fall into at any position if you let yourself.— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 4, 2022
If you think a player is an elite athete, and they don't test well, it can be a concern. This is why Treylon Burks not testing well was an issue for a lot of folks (and should have been for more). pic.twitter.com/Tgn2NSXOC1
There's a lot of reasons why I'm not posting as many of the lower scores this year #OnHere, though they're up on the site and others are free to do as they like, like always.— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 4, 2022
One of which is that it can lead to a perception that players are bad who are not, in fact, bad players.
Frank Gore tells @TheSFNiners_ podcast that he will be signing a one-day contract with the 49ers and will retire from the NFL.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 3, 2022
He finishes his career with the 3rd most rushing yards in NFL history (16,000).
A legendary run https://t.co/KSHFUbuoh5
ICYMI: New Saints QB Andy Dalton ready to "work with" Jameis Winston: "This is his thing, and I’m here to help him out"https://t.co/TxgJkiQOFK pic.twitter.com/Ft0dTURhSl— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 4, 2022
April 2, 2022
Ohh I missed this? What happened? https://t.co/aJtcEnvhtl— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) April 4, 2022
Good call on Parsons, but Elliott needs to stay with the Cowboys for as long as possible - especially if they're gonna keep taking $18m per season cap hits for having him there.— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) April 4, 2022
This picture goes right there with all of the iconic photos in Carolina basketball history pic.twitter.com/0VV2XOj4jg— Ivan Corriher (@IWCorriher) April 3, 2022
Wearing Gucci in front of student slaves is a flex— Hockey is a very serious sport (@JuicyPoolparty) April 4, 2022
Column: Dawn Staley was a great player. She might be an even better coach. https://t.co/YTUvQs1388— Jerry Brewer (@JerryBrewer) April 3, 2022
Oh yeah, @dawnstaley is ready for tomorrow's national championship game. pic.twitter.com/W5KXsKfW1g— Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) April 2, 2022
Comedian and actress Estelle Harris died on Saturday of natural causes. She is best known for playing George Constanza’s mother on “Seinfeld.” pic.twitter.com/hrcjAvIxVb— TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 3, 2022
i can't believe both of these comedy legends are now gone pic.twitter.com/voS9klkdat— george can’t-stand-ya news + facts (@grgecantstandya) April 3, 2022
If this was 1999 and today was the start of my cell phone billing cycle, I’d have run out of minutes by now.— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) April 4, 2022
Remember when you couldn’t wait until 9:00 pm each night because your unlimited minutes kicked in?— TG (@TG22110) April 3, 2022
This drone video inside Tesla’s new Gigafactory in Berlin is absolutely incredible pic.twitter.com/JxeF0YhcvM— Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) April 2, 2022
John C. Reilly would be proud of this guy @LightsCameraPod (via ig:ronnydoitche) pic.twitter.com/SXDosi1PYF— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 2, 2022
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Loading comments...