Ron Rivera/Martin Mayhew Presser: Carson Wentz appreciated the heads up before we drafted Sam Howell

Sam Howell:
Ron Rivera on Sam Howell: pic.twitter.com/TxMYrZIThu— John Keim (@john_keim) April 30, 2022
Ron Rivera on Sam Howell: "Once we got Carson as our starter, we got off the QB train for the most part... But to have Sam fall to us, it was something we had to jump on. We had a very good grade on him"— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) April 30, 2022
Ron Rivera: "We didn't think he would slide to us. ... Once we got Carson as our starter, we got off the QB train for the most part. ... To have Sam fall to us was something we had to jump on. ... We feel this is a home run for us."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 30, 2022
On Howell, Rivera said a lot of things changed for the Tar Heels from 2020 to 2021. He had fewer weapons and different offensive line, but he still found a way to make plays. He's someone that stuck out and was high on their board— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) April 30, 2022
Ron Rivera says they watched a LOT of Howell in 2020 because of Dyami & others coming out. "He was very high on our board." #Commanders— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) April 30, 2022
.@Matthew_Paras asked Ron — who on Monday said a 2022 QB caught his eye before Washington went in the Carson Wentz direction — if Sam Howell was in fact that guy.— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) April 30, 2022
Ron answered, at first, by winking
Martin Mayhew was impressed by Sam Howell throwing at North Carolina's 2021 Pro Day, where he helped out that class of rising pros. Mayhew says that a lot of QBs wouldn't do that— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) April 30, 2022
Carson Wentz:
Rivera said he gave Carson Wentz a heads up and stressed Howell's selection was "all about development." He said Wentz appreciated the heads up.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) April 30, 2022
Ron Rivera gave Carson Wentz a heads-up about Washington's intention to select Sam Howell. Carson appreciated the gesture and came across as excited to play with Sam, per Ron— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) April 30, 2022
Taylor Heinicke:
Rivera: Taylor Heinicke is our backup. Sam Howell is going to get an opportunity to learn, grow, develop— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) April 30, 2022
Rivera said Taylor Heinicke will be the team's backup.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) April 30, 2022
"There's no hurry to force him out there," Rivera said of Sam Howell.
Outside perception:
Martin Mayhew: "We understand our needs... much much better" than people outside of the building— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) April 30, 2022
Martin Mayhew is defending the #Commanders process & the criticism they took for drafting a bunch of guys earlier than expected saying the people on the outside don't know what people on the inside know.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) April 30, 2022
Trades:
Mayhew said the trades worked out well for the Commanders. Washington moved down once in the first and once in the fourth to get more draft picks— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) April 30, 2022
Impact players:
Rivera says he thinks the first four draft picks can come in and make an impact right away. It shows that was the plan on how they drafted.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 30, 2022
Rivera reiterated again that this draft class, particularly the first four, will have an opportunity to contribute early— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) April 30, 2022
Cole Turner:
Ron Rivera with high praise for TE Cole Turner, Washington's 4th round pick: "Dynamic pass catcher. Big target. Tremendous catch radius and runs good routes."— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) April 30, 2022
Rivera just shouted out Cole Turner as someone they're very fascinated by. They want to see how he can develop and contribute.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) April 30, 2022
Percy Butler:
On Percy Butler, Rivera said he's a player with a skillset that is very versatile and will have an immediate impact— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) April 30, 2022
Percy Butler has the chance to be the team's buffalo nickel, Rivera said. That's interesting since most of the focus has been on special teams with Butler.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) April 30, 2022
UDFAs:
Ron Rivera says the team will be active trying to add 5-10 undrafted guys. RB Jaret Patterson was the team's lone UDFA last year (but he did make the 53)— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) April 30, 2022
Senior Bowl:
Rivera said learning smaller school prospects at the Senior Bowl. You learn a lot about them as they match up against some of the other prospect coming from bigger conferences— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) April 30, 2022
