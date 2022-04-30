 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Ron Rivera/Martin Mayhew Presser: Carson Wentz appreciated the heads up before we drafted Sam Howell

Ron Rivera and Martin Mayhew recap the Commanders draft

By Scott Jennings
/ new

Sam Howell:

Carson Wentz:

Taylor Heinicke:

Outside perception:

Trades:

Impact players:

Cole Turner:

Percy Butler:

UDFAs:

Senior Bowl:

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...