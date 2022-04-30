Washington’s Day 3 draft picks talk about getting drafted by the Commanders

I just spoke with new Commanders safety Percy Butler. Said Washington kept in touch throughout the process so he was NOT surprised by this pick. Thinks he can help quickly in coverage and special teams. "Nobody matches my speed. I run fast and I play fast."

“I feel like most definitely like, cause the game is changing. Like it’s evolving to a passing game. Every team wants running backs, even running backs, got to be able to catch the ball now. So, I feel as a safety now, the safety is evolving from like a run stopper. Well, I’m not going to say not just run stopping because you got to be able to tackle but be able to cover if you’re going to be on the field. Because teams are getting receivers who are running 4.2’s [40-yard dash] and all this and throwing bombs. It’s a big play league so you got to be able to cover.”