Washington’s Day 3 draft picks talk about getting drafted by the Commanders

Percy Butler
Not surprised at getting drafted by Washington:
I just spoke with new Commanders safety Percy Butler. Said Washington kept in touch throughout the process so he was NOT surprised by this pick. Thinks he can help quickly in coverage and special teams. "Nobody matches my speed. I run fast and I play fast."— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 30, 2022
Getting the call:
Louisiana S Percy Butler said he was sitting outside with his two dogs, a Frenchie named Fendi and an XL Bully named Yoshi, when he got a call from the Commanders. pic.twitter.com/4w484I2IBS— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) April 30, 2022
Special teams:
Percy Butler on why he's such a terrific gunner: "Me and the punter, we chop it up." Sounds like he and Tress are gonna get along justttttttt fine— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) April 30, 2022
Being called the best pure safety in this draft:
“I feel like most definitely like, cause the game is changing. Like it’s evolving to a passing game. Every team wants running backs, even running backs, got to be able to catch the ball now. So, I feel as a safety now, the safety is evolving from like a run stopper. Well, I’m not going to say not just run stopping because you got to be able to tackle but be able to cover if you’re going to be on the field. Because teams are getting receivers who are running 4.2’s [40-yard dash] and all this and throwing bombs. It’s a big play league so you got to be able to cover.”
Sam Howell
Perfect fit:
Here's new Commanders quarterback Sam Howell. Says Washington was one of the teams he was hoping would draft him. pic.twitter.com/g93megpOAv— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) April 30, 2022
Howell: “This is a perfect spot for me.” pic.twitter.com/KmT9StnRcv— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) April 30, 2022
Sam Howell addressing the media. Said it’s been a whirlwind, but he’s excited to be part of the Commanders and a team he wanted to play for all along.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) April 30, 2022
Sam Howell says he’s “super excited” to join the Commanders and play for Ron Rivera. Howell says DC was where he wanted to land all along— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 30, 2022
Washington’s QBs:
Howell said he likes the quarterback room and is excited to learn from Wentz and Heinicke— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) April 30, 2022
Carson Wentz:
Howell: “I have so much respect for Carson. … I’m super excited” to learn behind Wentz.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) April 30, 2022
Draft fall:
Sam Howell, from his party in Charlotte, said he tried not to think too much about when he'd end up getting drafted. pic.twitter.com/qJjwkuaaCm— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) April 30, 2022
New Commanders QB Sam Howell said “God gave me peace” during the draft while he waited for his name to be called during the draft. pic.twitter.com/cIJTieaiyd— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) April 30, 2022
Sam Howell called his draft slide, "a little bit stressful." Said he met with Washington often throughout the draft process. Reunited now with Dyami Brown, who called Howell 30 seconds after the pick flashed on TV.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 30, 2022
Pre-draft interest:
Howell said he met with Washington at the senior bowl and combine. He knew he wanted to play for the Commanders after meeting with Rivera.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) April 30, 2022
Dyami Brown:
Howell said he heard from Dyami Brown 30 seconds after the pick was announced. He’s excited to play alongside his fell Tar Heel again— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) April 30, 2022
Cole Turner
Red zone:
Cole Turner addressing the media. Said he thinks he help out in the red zone and move the chains for the Commanders— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) April 30, 2022
TE Cole Turner said he feels he can help immediately in the pass game and in the red zone. He switched from WR to TE a couple years ago. Also has a Bball background. Will need to improve as a blocker.— John Keim (@john_keim) April 30, 2022
Pre-draft interest:
Turner said he’s had a lot of communication with the Commanders. Spoke with TE coach Juan Castillo and the relationship has been good since then— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) April 30, 2022
New Commanders TE Cole Turner said he worked out for Scott Turner and Jin Castillo. Sounds like he will have a versatile role in the offense. A former WR turned TE should have some flexibility— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 30, 2022
Fifth-round pick Cole Turner had dinner with TEs coach Juan Castillo when members of the Commanders' staff visited Turner at Nevada. Expects to be moved around a lot in the passing attack— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) April 30, 2022
Cole Turner doing draft day in Lake Tahoe. Nice. More importantly, he hit it off during his time with Washington at that private workout attended by Scott Turner. Had dinner with new TE coach Juan Castillo. pic.twitter.com/A4FTKWTMtf— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 30, 2022
Nevada TE Cole Turner said TEs coach Juan Castillo came to visit him in Reno and saw him catch passes in a private workout.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) April 30, 2022
Turner said Castillo told him Washington wants to move him around and be a red-zone and third-down threat. pic.twitter.com/oyG6PinFou
