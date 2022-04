Welcome to Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft!

It’s Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft and we’ve got four rounds to get through tonight. The Washington Commanders entered this draft with 6 picks, but added two more on Thursday by trading down from #11 to #16. They took Penn State WR Jahan Dotson, and then added DT Phidarian Mathis and RB Brian Robinson Jr. on Day 2. Washington has 5 more picks for today.

DO NOT TIP PICKS IN THE COMMENTS!

Day 3: Rounds 4 through 7

When: Saturday April 30th at 12 p.m. Eastern

Time per pick: 5 minutes for rounds 4-6; 4 minutes for round 7

TV channels: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

Online: WatchESPN, NFL.com, ESPN+ (signup here), fuboTV (signup here)

Radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio

Washington’s draft picks:

Round 1(#16): Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

Round 2(#47): Phidarian Mathis, DL, Alabama

Round 3(#98): Brian Robinson, Jr., RB, Alabama

Round 4(#113):

Round 4(#120):

Round 6(#189):

Round 7(#230):

Round 7(#240):

Draft Order - Round 1

Jacksonville Jaguars - Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia Detroit Lions - Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan Houston Texans - Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU New York Jets - Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, CB, Cincinnati New York Giants - Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Orgeon Carolina Panthers - Ickey Ekwonu, OT, North Carolina State New York Giants (from Chicago) - Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Atlanta Falcons - Drake London, WR, USC Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) - Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State New York Jets (from Seattle) - Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State New Orleans Saints (from Washington) - Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State Detroit Lions (from Minnesota) - Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama Philadelphia Eagles (from Houston via Cleveland) - Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia Baltimore Ravens - Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame Houston Texans (from Philadelphia via Miami) - Kenyon Green, OG, Texas A&M Washington Commanders (from New Orleans via Indianapolis via Philadelphia) - Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State Los Angeles Chargers - Zion Johnson, OG, Boston College Tennessee Titans (from Philadelphia via New Orleans) - Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia) - Trevor Penning Pittsburgh Steelers - Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh Kansas City Chiefs (from New England) - Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas) - Quay Walker, LB, Georgia Buffalo Bills (from Baltimore via Arizona) - Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida Dallas Cowboys - Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa Baltimore Ravens (from Buffalo) - Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa New York Jets (from Tennessee) - Jermaine Johnson, DE, Florida State Jacksonville Jaguars (from Tampa Bay) - Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah Green Bay Packers - Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia New England Patriots (from Kansas City via San Francisco via Miami) - Cole Strange, G, Chattanooga Kansas City Chiefs - George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue Cincinnati Bengals - Daxton Hill, S, Michigan Minnesota Vikings (from Detroit via L.A. Rams) - Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

Round 2

33. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Jacksonville) - Logan Hall, DL, Houston

34. Green Bay Packers (from Minnesota via Detroit) - Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

35. Tennessee Titans (from New York Jets) - Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

36. New York Jets (from New York Giants) - Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

37. Houston Texans - Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor

38. Atlanta Falcons (from NY Giants via NY Jets via Carolina) - Arnold Ebikete, DE, Penn State

39. Chicago Bears - Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

40. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) - Boye Mafe, DE, Minnesota

41. Seattle Seahawks - Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State

42. Minnesota Vikings (from Indianapolis via Washington) - Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson

43. New York Giants (from Atlanta) - Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky

44. Houston Texans (from Cleveland) - John Metchie III, WR, Alabama

45. Baltimore Ravens - David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan

46. Detroit Lions (from Minnesota) - Josh Paschal, DE, Kentucky

47. Washington Commanders (from Indianapolis) - Phidarian Mathis, DL, Alabama

48. Chicago Bears (from L.A. Chargers) - Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State

49. New Orleans Saints - Alonte Taylor, CB, Tennessee

50. New England Patriots (from Kansas City via Miami) - Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor

51. Philadelphia Eagles - Cam Jurgens, C, Nebraska

52. Pittsburgh Steelers - George Pickens, WR, Georgia

53. Indianapolis Colts (from Minnesota via Green Bay via Las Vegas) - Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati

54. Kansas City Chiefs (from New England) - Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan

55. Arizona Cardinals - Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State

56. Dallas Cowboys - Sam Williams, DE, Mississippi

57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Buffalo) - Luke Goedeke, G, Central Michigan

58. Atlanta Falcons (from Tennessee) - Troy Anderson, LB, Montana State

59. Minnesota Vikings (from Green Bay) - Ed Ingram, G, LSU

60. Cincinnati Bengals ( from Tampa Bay via Buffalo) - Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska

61. San Francisco 49ers - Drake Jackson, DR, USC

62. Kansas City Chiefs - Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati

63. Buffalo Bills (from Cincinnati) - James Cook, RB, Georgia

64. Denver Broncos (from L.A. Rams) - Nik Bonitto

Round 3

65. Jacksonville Jaguars - Luke Fortner

66. Minnesota Vikings (from Detroit) - Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma

67. New York Giants - Joshua Ezeudu, G, North Carolina

68. Cleveland Browns (via Houston) - Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State

69. Tennessee Titans (from New York Jets) - Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State

70. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Carolina) - Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming

71. Chicago Bears - Velus Jones, Jr, WR, Tennessee

72. Seattle Seahawks - Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State

73. Indianapolis Colts (from Washington) - Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia Tech

74. Atlanta Falcons - Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinatti

75. Houston Texans (from Denver - Christian Harris, LB, Alabama

76. Baltimore Ravens - Travis Jones, DT, UConn

77. Indianapolis Colts (from Minnesota) - Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

78. Cleveland Browns - Alex Wright, DE, UAB

79. Los Angeles Chargers - JT Woods, S, Baylor

80. Denver Broncos (from Houston via New Orleans) - Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA

81. New York Giants (from Miami) - Cordale Flott, CB, LSU

82. Atlanta Falcons (from Indianapolis) - DeAngelo Malone, LB, Western Kentucky

83. Philadelphia Eagles - Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

84. Pittsburgh Steelers - DeMarvin Leal, DE, Texas A&M

85. New England Patriots - Marcus Jones, DB, Houston

86. Tennessee Titans (from Las Vegas) - Malik Willis, QB, LIberty

87. Arizona Cardinals - Cameron Thomas, DE San Diego State

88. Dallas Cowboys - Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama

89. Buffalo Bills - Terrel Bernard, LB, Baylor

90. Las Vegas Raiders (from Tennessee) - Dylan Parham, G, Memphis

91. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State

92. Green Bay Packers - Sean Rhyan, T, UCLA

93. San Francisco 49ers - Tyrion Davis-Price, RB, LSU

94. Carolina Panthers (from New England via Kansas City) - Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

95. Cincinnati Bengals - Zachary Carter, DT, Florida

96. Indianapolis Colts (from Denver via L.A. Rams) - Nick Cross, S, Maryland

97. Detroit Lions - Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois

98. Washington Commanders (from New Orleans) - Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama

99. Cleveland Browns - David Bell, WR, Purdue

100. Arizona Cardinals (from Baltimore) - Myjal Sanders, DE Cincinnati

101. New York Jets (from New Orleans via Philadelphia) - Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State

102. Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco) - Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia

103. Kansas City Chiefs - Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin

104. Los Angeles Rams - Logan Bruss, OG, Wisconsin

105. San Francisco 49ers - Danny Gray, WR, SMU

