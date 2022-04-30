Washington Selects Percy Butler, S, Louisiana in the Fourth Round of 2022 NFL Draft

Draft day 3 is finally here and Washington has made their pick, taking Louisiana safety Percy Butler with the 113th overall pick. Washington is always in need of safeties, but passed on multiple options over the first 3 rounds. This is the 2nd defensive player Washington has selected out of their 4 picks so far.

Butler is a safety, but is also a special teams standout who ran a 4.36 at the NFL Scouting Combine. He will likely be competing for playing time with Bobby McCain, but should be heavily used on special teams. He looks like the replacement for Deshazor Everett, but the team likely hopes he can eventually start at safety.

The @Commanders got the best pure free safety in the nfl draft in Percy Butler. Dude has tremendous range in center field. He is very good in all areas of coverage. Let alone he has 3 rockets up his butt and can fly. He is not all coverage he is a very good tackler too. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 30, 2022

Washington’s draft picks:

Round 1(#16): Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

Round 2(#47): Phidarian Mathis, DL, Alabama

Round 3(#98): Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama

Round 4(#113): Percy Butler, S, Louisiana

Round 4(#120):

Round 6(#189):

Round 7(#230):

Round 7(#240):