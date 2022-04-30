 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Washington Selects Percy Butler, S, Louisiana in the Fourth Round of 2022 NFL Draft

Washington welcomes the newest member of the family, Percy Butler, after making him the 120th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

By Scott Jennings
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 19 Louisiana at Georgia State Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Draft day 3 is finally here and Washington has made their pick, taking Louisiana safety Percy Butler with the 113th overall pick. Washington is always in need of safeties, but passed on multiple options over the first 3 rounds. This is the 2nd defensive player Washington has selected out of their 4 picks so far.

Butler is a safety, but is also a special teams standout who ran a 4.36 at the NFL Scouting Combine. He will likely be competing for playing time with Bobby McCain, but should be heavily used on special teams. He looks like the replacement for Deshazor Everett, but the team likely hopes he can eventually start at safety.

Washington’s draft picks:

Round 1(#16): Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

Round 2(#47): Phidarian Mathis, DL, Alabama

Round 3(#98): Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama

Round 4(#113): Percy Butler, S, Louisiana

Round 4(#120):

Round 6(#189):

Round 7(#230):

Round 7(#240):

