Daily Slop: Commanders Felt Like Jahan Dotson is too Good of a Receiver to Pass up on; Will Phidarian Mathis be Daron Payne’s Eventual Replacement?

2022 NFL Draft: Best players available on Day 3 | RSN

With one more day to go in the 2022 NFL Draft, these players are among the top prospects still on the board.

Jahan Dotson has 'always dreamed' of getting call to be drafted to the NFL | RSN

Washington Commanders' 2022 first-round pick Jahan Dotson spoke one-on-one with NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay.

With early picks, Washington signals that it wants to be competitive now, not later

Five things to know about new Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. | RSN

Robinson wowed at Alabama despite being a member of a stacked RB core.

Washington Commanders Draft Brian Robinson Jr With the 98th Pick | 2022 NFL Draft - YouTube

Commanders nab Alabama's Phidarian Mathis and Brian Robinson Jr. on Day 2 of NFL draft - The Washington Post

Washington sought to upgrade its defensive line and running back corps, nabbing Crimson Tide products in the second and third rounds.

WATCH: Phidarian Mathis' family exploded with cheers following draft selection | RSN

Head coach Ron Rivera could barely get a word in to new Commanders defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis, as the celebration was quite loud.

Commanders draft Phidarian Mathis: Will he be Daron Payne’s eventual replacement? - The Athletic

At a minimum, Mathis provides a 2023 option at DT with Payne’s return uncertain, in addition to offering another pass-rush option inside.

5 things about new Commanders DT Phidarian Mathis | RSN

The Commanders used their second-round selection on Alabama defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis. Here are five things to know about him.

Washington Commanders Draft Phidarian Mathis With the 47th Pick | 2022 NFL Draft - YouTube

Wide receiver Jahan Dotson savors moment, relishes opportunity with Commanders - The Washington Post

Commanders' first-round pick is eager to get started as the Penn State product embarks on his NFL career.

NFL Draft 2022: What Penn State WR Jahan Dotson brings to the Washington Commanders - The Athletic

Though undersized, Dotson dazzled at Penn State with his polished route running and his jaw-dropping catch radius and ball skills.

Jahan Dotson’s return game could elevate Commanders’ special teams | RSN

Dotson made his mark at Penn State as a speedy wideout, but his return abilities could be an underrated aspect of his game.

Despite Dotson's surprise, Commanders see a receiver too good to pass up - Washington Times

Jahan Dotson sat in a crowded household full of family and friends, watching Game 6 of the Phoenix Suns and the New Orleans Pelicans on his phone rather than actively tune in to the first round of the NFL draft. The wide receiver figured he was in for a long night, so he tried to take his mind off the event -- the event he was an option to get taken -- by focusing on something else.

2022 NFL Draft Grades | Experts Applaud Commanders For Selecting 'Fearless' Jahan Dotson, Snatching Up More Later Round Picks

The Commanders added fire power to their receiving corps by selecting Jahan Dotson with the 16th overall pick, and draft experts have commended the move.

Why the Commanders couldn't pass up on taking Jahan Dotson

The Commanders could have traded back again in the first round, but they decided that Dotson was too valuable.