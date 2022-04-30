Commanders updated depth chart after 3 rounds of the 2022 draft

Washington has added to its roster, and now has 70 players (not counting Landon Collins) as it builds towards its 90-man training camp roster.

As we head into the third and final day of the draft, the thinnest position groups look to be linebacker and defensive back, with several options presenting themselves for allocating players to roles depending on which players are added on Saturday and in veteran free agency in the coming week or two.

The team probably also needs to add a competent tight end, with Logan Thomas possibly missing as much as the first quarter of the season, and depth at the offensive guard position would be welcome.

It can’t be overlooked that the team currently has only two quarterbacks under contract. There is some expectation that one of the team’s 5 remaining draft picks might be spent on a quarterback. While there is little consensus about who that should be, Sam Howell and Carson Strong are the two highest profile passers still available, with Bradley Zappe a bit of a darkhorse.

The team doesn’t need to fill every hole with Saturday draft picks. The Commanders have an estimated $11.3m in cap space with a further $11.88m to be added after June 1st. With the team’s 8 draft picks estimated to eat up less than $4m in 2022 cap space, the front office has plenty of flexibility to sign a few veteran free agents to fill out the roster as needed.

After a couple of seasons in 2020 and 2021 where Washington has been quite inactive in the undrafted college free agent market, look for the Commanders to sign 10 or 12 UDFAs in the hours and days immediately following the draft.