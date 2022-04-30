Ron Rivera/Martin Mayhew Presser: “We got tougher as a team today. We got more physical.”

LIVE: HC Ron Rivera and GM Martin Mayhew meet with the media after Day 2 of the #NFLDraft https://t.co/MtNUBSmZwx— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 30, 2022
Phidarian Mathis:
Ron Rivera said Mathis has played a lot of "big-time football" and that makes him "pretty excited about who he is."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) April 30, 2022
Martin Mayhew on Phidarian Mathis: "He's probably right now more fully developed to play the run, but he's got some sneaky pass-rushing too."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 30, 2022
Pressure on the QB:
Rivera and Mayhew addressing the media. Rivera said Phidarian give the Commanders a chance to push the center of the pocket and apply pressure to the quarterback— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) April 30, 2022
SEC:
Rivera liked how Mathis was tested in the SEC; allowed them to get a strong evaluation of him.— John Keim (@john_keim) April 30, 2022
Defensive line rotation:
Rivera doesn't see Phidarian Mathis as just depth. He noted how Matt Ioannidis played 50% of the snaps and there's a void left by that. There's an opportunity for Mathis is to earn a carved-out role right away.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) April 30, 2022
Sacks:
Asked Ron about this. He elaborated that (of course) this isn't the ONLY thing he looks at for D-linemen/edge players. In Phidarian's case, for example, Ron is pleased with the caliber of competition he got the sacks against, even if the scores weren't close all the time https://t.co/njDOqaj4Tb— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) April 30, 2022
Brian Robinson Jr.:
Rivera loves Robinson's physical style and noted his ability to break tackles. "He's also a different type of back from what he get from Antonio and what we get from J.D. We have a trifecta of guys," Rivera said.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) April 30, 2022
Rivera on adding Robinson and having 3 backs: "They may not get 20 carries. But just the physicality, the different nature that he'll bring, we feel pretty good about that."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 30, 2022
Rivera acknowledges that Gibson might not receive 20 carries in games now, but having a physical RB like Brian Robinson provides a different element in the backfield. Ball control worked at times last season but was hard to sustain.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 30, 2022
Tougher team:
Martin Mayhew: "We got tougher as a team today. We got more physical."— John Keim (@john_keim) April 30, 2022
Improved roster:
Rivera - “These three picks are all guys we really like and think will make us better”— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 30, 2022
More physical running:
Rivera keeps emphasizing that they wanted to get more physical in the style of running to play more like they did during the four-game win streak (ball control, dominate TOP, etc.)— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) April 30, 2022
Targeted selections:
Mayhew said the Commanders' scouts have conviction on both Mathis and Robinson, and there has been conversations for a while in terms of how they fit on each side of the ball— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) April 30, 2022
Daron Payne:
Ron Rivera was asked about Phidarian Mathis's impact on Daron Payne's future. Rivera indicated a door hasn't been closed on trying to keep Payne beyond this season. Said "things changed" when they got Wentz, so they may have to wait more they can do other things.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 30, 2022
Rivera says taking Mathis doesn't change their thoughts on Daron Payne. "This is about bringing a guy in and giving him an opportunity to contribute People want to jump to conclusions. Just because we didn't do something now doesn't mean we can't do something later."— John Keim (@john_keim) April 30, 2022
Players getting taken earlier than expected:
More Ron: "Everybody's been confident in what we decided... These three picks have been all guys that we liked collectively" https://t.co/blQSRLvk7w— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) April 30, 2022
Rivera on Mathis saying he thought he'd go a round or two later: "Part of it is the agent keeping expectations in check." Do believe this is accurate (his agent @AgentNicoleLynn treated as much). Was told others thought he'd go in this range. ...— John Keim (@john_keim) April 30, 2022
Quarterbacks:
Martin Mayhew said he was surprised to see the quarterbacks fall as they did today. Mayhew didn't think there'd be any in the top half of the first round, but thought they'd go earlier than did on Day 2.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) April 30, 2022
Loading comments...