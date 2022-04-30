Phidarian Mathis and Brian Robinson Jr. talk about getting drafted by the Commanders

Phidarian Mathis
Getting drafted “early”:
Phidarian Mathis said he was thinking he’d go somewhere in the third or fourth round: “We most definitely wasn’t expecting that early.” pic.twitter.com/sgpEE1oebE— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) April 30, 2022
Phidarian Mathis was expecting to go in the third or fourth round, he just told reporters.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) April 30, 2022
His response was "DANG!" -- thought it was a friend that called. #Commanders
Mathis said he was not expecting to go this early. Said “I was thinking somewhere in the third, fourth round. That was the feedback we were getting. I was most definitely not expecting it that early.”— John Keim (@john_keim) April 30, 2022
Phidarian Mathis: "It was crazy. Most definitely it wasn’t expected, especially not that early. It was crazy for me and my family. It’s a big blessing. I’m just happy to be a part of a great team."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 30, 2022
Leadership/work ethic:
Mathis said he believes they took him at 47 in part because of his leadership and work ethic.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 30, 2022
Mathis said he thought Washington selected him where they did because of his "leadership...they know I'm a hard worker, they know I love football and I'm a great role model... Everybody in Alabama talks good about me. I left a mark there."— John Keim (@john_keim) April 30, 2022
Jonathan Allen/Daron Payne:
Mathis knows Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne well. They talk all the time and he called them their big brothers. He can't wait to learn from them again at the next level— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) April 30, 2022
Phidarian Mathis said “it’s a blessing” to be able to play with fellow Bama DTs Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 30, 2022
Cam Sims:
Mathis has already been in contact with Cam Sims, who told him to be ready to come in and work with Washington— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) April 30, 2022
Draft hat:
This is funny!! I asked #Commanders 2ndRD pick @PhidarianMathis if he was surprised he was going to #Washington- he says it was the only hat he didn't have before the draft &told his dad they needed to find one...then said "its crazy how God works" @HogsHaven @wusa9 #NFLdraft pic.twitter.com/V6fHigyCgZ— Sharla McBride (@SharlaMcBride) April 30, 2022
Phidarian Mathis rocking some sort of alternate Commanders hat. Has already talked to Jonathan Allen pic.twitter.com/IqDUAIzcVN— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) April 30, 2022
Phidarian Mathis: "Crazy thing was, we could not find a hat...My dad was coming through from Atlanta and he said he found this hat. It’s not the Commanders hat; it just says Washington. I told my dad, ‘Man, it’s gonna be crazy if they call me and it’s the only hat I don’t have.’” pic.twitter.com/PSsIE9ttlP— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 30, 2022
Big week:
Mathis had a big week. Turned 24 three days ago. ... Gets drafted in the second round... "We'll be celebrating tonight."— John Keim (@john_keim) April 30, 2022
Brian Robinson, Jr.
Phidarian Mathis:
Brian Robinson is addressing the media. Said it'll be great to stay with Phidarian Mathis, who was also drafted by the Commanders in the second round— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) April 30, 2022
Top-30 visit with Washington:
Brian Robinson Jr. said he had a top 30 visit with Washington. Was he surprised? Robinson said he expected to go somewhere between rounds two and four, so he didn’t know where exactly.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) April 30, 2022
Physical run style:
Robinson said he chooses to be phsyical with his run style, but he can elusive and effective out of the backfield. He can be versatile, but more so than anything else, he wants to be a downhill runner— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) April 30, 2022
Brian Robinson on his run game - “I choose to be physical…I try to use my size and my force on defenders”— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 30, 2022
Alabama RBs:
Robinson said it was difficult at times to be patient in Alabama's running back room, but he played alongside plenty of talented running backs and was grateful to learn from them— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) April 30, 2022
Contributing early:
Robinson expects to come in and contribute to the offense. He sees himself in short-yardage situations and keep the chains moving— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) April 30, 2022
Getting the call from Ron Rivera:
When Ron Rivera called Brian Robinson Jr., he walked off into another room to be by himself. Rivera asked: "Are you hanging in there?" BRJ responded: "I guess I am." He said he was so relieved to have that wait finally end— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) April 30, 2022
