Washington trades down with the Panthers

The Washington Commanders have traded again. They will now be picking at #144 and 149. They traded their current pick(#120) and #189. They now don’t have another pick in the 4th round. They pick up the first and 6th picks in the 5th round. They will also not be picking in the 6th round after including that pick in the trade.
We move! pic.twitter.com/zWRmHsZhF3— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 30, 2022
Most of the draft charts have this as close to a zero-sum deal.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) April 30, 2022
Less than a seventh-round pick's value exchange, per Fitzgerald-Spielberger.
Slight loss on Rich Hill. https://t.co/RfcoJuUyZe
Washington’s draft picks:
Round 1(#16): Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
Round 2(#47): Phidarian Mathis, DL, Alabama
Round 3(#98): Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama
Round 4(#113): Percy Butler, S, Louisiana
Round 5(#144):
Round 5(#149):
Round 7(#230):
Round 7(#240):
