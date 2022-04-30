 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Washington trades down with the Panthers

The Washington Commanders trade down!

By Scott Jennings
/ new
NFL: NFL Draft Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders have traded again. They will now be picking at #144 and 149. They traded their current pick(#120) and #189. They now don’t have another pick in the 4th round. They pick up the first and 6th picks in the 5th round. They will also not be picking in the 6th round after including that pick in the trade.

Washington’s draft picks:

Round 1(#16): Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

Round 2(#47): Phidarian Mathis, DL, Alabama

Round 3(#98): Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama

Round 4(#113): Percy Butler, S, Louisiana

Round 5(#144):

Round 5(#149):

Round 7(#230):

Round 7(#240):

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...