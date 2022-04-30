 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL draft 2022 undrafted free agents: UDFA tracker, signings, Washington rumors

Which undrafted players signed with Washington?

By Scott Jennings
When the draft is over, the feeding frenzy for undrafted free agents begins. Reports will come out about players agreeing to terms with teams, tweets will link players to teams, and report contracts are signed. None of these reports are official until the team announces the signing in the next few days. Some players are invited to rookie minicamp, and it gets reported as a signing. Proceed with caution.

Reported Signings:

Tyrese Robinson, OL, Oklahoma

Washington’s draft picks:

Round 1(#19): Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

Round 2(#47): Phidarian Mathis, DL, Alabama

Round 3(#98): Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama

Round 4(#113): Percy Butler, S, Louisiana

Round 5(#144): Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

Round 5(#149): Cole Turner, TE, Nevada

Round 7(#230): Chris Paul, OG, Tulsa

Round 7(#240): Christian Holmes, CB, Oklahoma State

