NFL draft 2022 undrafted free agents: UDFA tracker, signings, Washington rumors

When the draft is over, the feeding frenzy for undrafted free agents begins. Reports will come out about players agreeing to terms with teams, tweets will link players to teams, and report contracts are signed. None of these reports are official until the team announces the signing in the next few days. Some players are invited to rookie minicamp, and it gets reported as a signing. Proceed with caution.

Once the draft is over, the Undrafted Free Agent chaos begins.



Bonus Pool#NFL teams can allocate a maximum $167,944 of bonus to all of their combined UDFAs this season. There is no limit to base salary guarantees.



Most UDFA Contracts will come in at around:

3 years, $2.56M — Spotrac (@spotrac) April 28, 2022

Reported Signings:

Tyrese Robinson, OL, Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s All-Big 12 OL Tyrese Robinson is signing as an UDFA with the #Commanders, per source. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 30, 2022

Washington’s draft picks:

Round 1(#19): Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

Round 2(#47): Phidarian Mathis, DL, Alabama

Round 3(#98): Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama

Round 4(#113): Percy Butler, S, Louisiana

Round 5(#144): Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

Round 5(#149): Cole Turner, TE, Nevada

Round 7(#230): Chris Paul, OG, Tulsa

Round 7(#240): Christian Holmes, CB, Oklahoma State

