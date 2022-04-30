Washington Selects Christian Holmes, CB, Oklahoma State in the Seventh Round of 2022 NFL Draft

Draft day is finally here and Washington has made their pick, taking Christian Holmes, CB, Oklahoma State
Christian Holmes was drafted with pick 240 of round 7 in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.1 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 181 out of 2001 CB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/v2ffAJ8aGK #RAS #Commanders pic.twitter.com/u6LJl33CHf— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 30, 2022
Washington’s draft picks:
Round 1(#16): Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
Round 2(#47): Phidarian Mathis, DL, Alabama
Round 3(#98): Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama
Round 4(#113): Percy Butler, S, Louisiana
Round 5(#144): Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina
Round 5(#149): Cole Turner, TE, Nevada
Round 7(#230): Chris Paul, OG, Tulsa
Round 7(#240): Christian Holmes, CB, Oklahoma State
