Filed under:

Washington Selects Christian Holmes, CB, Oklahoma State in the Seventh Round of 2022 NFL Draft

Washington welcomes the newest member of the family, Christian Holmes, after making him the 240th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

By Scott Jennings
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 27 Oklahoma at Oklahoma State Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Washington’s draft picks:

Round 1(#16): Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

Round 2(#47): Phidarian Mathis, DL, Alabama

Round 3(#98): Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama

Round 4(#113): Percy Butler, S, Louisiana

Round 5(#144): Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

Round 5(#149): Cole Turner, TE, Nevada

Round 7(#230): Chris Paul, OG, Tulsa

Round 7(#240): Christian Holmes, CB, Oklahoma State

