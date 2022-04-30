Washington Selects Cole Turner, TE, Nevada in the Fifth Round of 2022 NFL Draft

Draft day is finally here and Washington has made their pick, Nevada TE Cole Turner. Washington traded down from the their second 4th round to gain two 5th rounders. The first pick was used on QB Sam Howell and the second was used to draft Turner.

Washington met with Turner along with Nevada QB Carson Strong for a private workout this month and obviously liked what they saw. Turner is a 6’6” former receiver who converted to tight end. He will join Logan Thomas who is recovering from an early December ACL tear, 2nd-year TE John Bates, and Sammis Reyes who is still learning the game.

Turner has a huge opportunity to get playing time early if Thomas isn’t ready for Week 1. Even if TE1 is back, expect to see Turner’s receiving ability utilized by Offensive Coordinator Scott Turner, with Bates doing more blocking.

Cole Turner was drafted with pick 149 of round 5 in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 7.44 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 261 out of 1014 TE from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/DrelhJogTz #RAS #Commanders pic.twitter.com/2TmXCQQazd — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 30, 2022

Washington’s draft picks:

Round 1(#16): Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

Round 2(#47): Phidarian Mathis, DL, Alabama

Round 3(#98): Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama

Round 4(#113): Percy Butler, S, Louisiana

Round 5(#144): Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

Round 5(#149): Cole Turner, TE, Nevada

Round 7(#230):

Round 7(#240):