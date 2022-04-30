All aTwitter: 30 April 2022 - NFL Draft, Day 3

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Jahan carries a ball everywhere, even sleeps with it … replaced his college ball with the pro ball a few months ago when he started training in full for the NFL. I don’t think there’s any question about his dedication to the game https://t.co/Tz9HOSgBCe — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) April 29, 2022

I read a lot of disgruntled tweets this morning from Commanders fans. Jahan Dotson is the real deal. If he was 6’1, he’d be the No. 1 receiver in this draft. Everything route that he runs is with precision. He probably has the best hands in the draft. Explosive. Just relax. — Kyle J. Andrews (@KyleJAndrews_) April 29, 2022

Charles Davis of @NFLNetwork likes Jahan Dotson as a super-smart, talented rookie pass-catcher.



"I had him 22 to Green Bay... I think he was helped by the run on WRs last night." #Commnaders #NFLDraft — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 29, 2022

Jahan Dotson on Carson Wentz: "He actually texted me last night and I read the text like five times because I couldn't believe Carson Wentz was texting me." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 29, 2022

Pierre Garçon - 6’0”

DeSean Jackson - 5’10”

Jamison Crowder - 5’9”



Terry McLaurin - 6’0”

Curtis Samuel - 5’11”

Jahan Dotson - 5’11”



The last good Washington WR core was smaller than the current. And proved you don’t need a skyscraper on the outside. They did have JReed tho. — Commanders Realm (@CommandersRealm) April 29, 2022

New Commanders WR Jahan Dotson in #ReceptionPerception:



- Best hands in the draft - lowest drop rate and ranked 4th in contested catch rate (81.3%)

- Best zone-beater in the class with a 96th percentile success rate

- Doug Baldwin comphttps://t.co/a25x5BrXg3 pic.twitter.com/zO0NInettZ — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) April 29, 2022

Washington fans: they should try and trade back. Acquire picks. Get a playmaker.



Washington acquires picks, drafts a playmaker.



Sill mad. — steve (@CommandersNFL_) April 29, 2022

YOU GOT MAD THEY LET DEANDRE CARTER WALK BUT YOU HATE JAHAN DOTSON.



Hahahahahahahahaha. — steve (@CommandersNFL_) April 29, 2022

Jahan Dotson is wearing #1 — Jordan Asri (@wshingtontoday) April 29, 2022

Dotson makes that catch against Dallas... — Newport Zeke (@newporthokie) April 29, 2022

"Man, everyone except me is getting a varsity jacket! This is whack!"



- a Commanders fan somewhere, probably. pic.twitter.com/HiVU6GkSlk — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) April 30, 2022

I asked Jahan Dotson, who *WAS* a longtime Cowboys fan, how it will feel to compete against them & his former teammate @MicahhParsons11 "It's going to be amazing, to play them twice a year, beat them twice year”… love him already pic.twitter.com/mbIbkvrS0d — Jordan Giorgio (@jordangiorgio) April 29, 2022

ok this was worth the emergency red eye 3 hours of plane sleep I’m good now https://t.co/BKOAs90hv1 — emilee** (@emfails) April 29, 2022

Ok - I’m out!!! — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) April 30, 2022

McLaurin wasn’t really on anyone’s radar, definitely not before that Senior Bowl. They told us he was a special teamer.

Conversely, everyone, me included, was gassed for Guice. Thought we got a steal. How’d those moves work out?



Try to remember that while having your tantrum — Paul Williams (@FiftyGutBlog) April 29, 2022

Phidarian Mathis is a bad man. Don't sleep on him. He's a solid replacement for Payne. — KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) April 30, 2022

Hard not to be frustrated with having to draft a DT in the top 50 as recently as that spot was a strength



Settle and Ioannidis both being gone never made sense. If 98 was going to be cut, 97 should've been retained. Then you could've addressed your ILB or DB needs at 47. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 30, 2022

Between leaking the plan, and now drafting a replacement DT, the Commanders have just eroded any premium trade value out of Daron Payne.



Tough to see. — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) April 30, 2022

The pick: Alabama DT Phidarian Mathis... like them getting another DL; a little surprised to grab one here, but add depth and possible starter at some point... — John Keim (@john_keim) April 30, 2022

Ha. knew they liked Dotson (said it a few times) and once they traded back knew he'd be a target. so wasn't a surprise. thought they'd get a DT at some point; surprised took it here. Liked Brisker a lot..thought he'd be the guy. — John Keim (@john_keim) April 30, 2022

Daron Payne - if he leaves after the season he'll likely bring back a third-round compensatory pick.



Really no point in trading him for less than that now. Get the pick, and a year of Daron Payne. — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) April 30, 2022

As I said = the pick of Mathis would be very unpopular with #Commanders fan base. It is. Big time.



I disagree that interior DT is not a priority need, especially if they trade Payne or don't tag him next year.



I get Dean & Brisker are more immediate needs at MLB/S but... — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) April 30, 2022

Phidarian Mathis on his selection: "Most definitely didn't expect it that early." He and his agent believed he'd go in round 3 or 4 — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) April 30, 2022

Mathis said he thought Washington selected him where they did because of his "leadership...they know I'm a hard worker, they know I love football and I'm a great role model... Everybody in Alabama talks good about me. I left a mark there." — John Keim (@john_keim) April 30, 2022

You guys know my style is to not be negative but the moves that have been made by Washington in this draft are real head scratchers. I get you picked up extra picks but what good are those if you’re reaching with those picks. Again I say, what is the plan @Commanders? #NFL — Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) April 30, 2022

When a theme of your draft picks in the media is "I wasn't expected to be picked this early", it's not a great sign... https://t.co/Z08se1XEqH — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) April 30, 2022

Impactful in ways that some won’t identify. Mathis is asked to slant — takes an entire SEC offensive line with him. pic.twitter.com/j4MXcqqqRl — steve (@CommandersNFL_) April 30, 2022

That's gonna be tough for Commanders fans to see Brisker go with the next pick. Here are Mathis' career stats from Bama, impressive senior season. I dont think he's a 3 down player though pic.twitter.com/80TaqMdQKD — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 30, 2022

When scouting pass rushers, Ron Rivera wants to see "a guy that gets 14 sacks and 10 of them happen during the process of the game... then the other four came when they were killing people."



Here's the opponent and score for Mathis' 9.5 sacks in 2021 pic.twitter.com/1cfcnjR3LX — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) April 30, 2022

Gonna be real interesting to hear from Rivera on Mathis. I do think Mathis could middle that 5 man defensive front the Commanders liked to run last year — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 30, 2022

Both #Commanders picks were players the team clearly liked more than the industry did. There's nothing wrong with that if you're right. But you've got to be right.



In addition to media predictions and NFL buzz, both players were surprised to be drafted as high as they were. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 30, 2022

For what it’s worth here’s a thread in the comment section of one of his highlight reels… pic.twitter.com/qmaWDdD08o — JoeJacksonGibbs (@getoffurburner) April 30, 2022

Phidarian Mathis: "Crazy thing was, we could not find a hat...My dad was coming through from Atlanta and he said he found this hat. It’s not the Commanders hat; it just says Washington. I told my dad, ‘Man, it’s gonna be crazy if they call me and it’s the only hat I don’t have.’” pic.twitter.com/PSsIE9ttlP — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 30, 2022

Commanders draft is like getting clothes for Christmas. You need them, but . . . — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) April 30, 2022

Don't blame Dan Snyder over the first two picks. No way he knows who's Phidarian Mathis. — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) April 30, 2022

Hey Grant,

I imagine 20 teams probably said the same thing this morning.

Trading back from 42 > 47 certainly doesn't help chances of getting Dean. — Ivan Lambert (@IvanLambert18) April 29, 2022

What’s wrong with Dean??? — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) April 29, 2022

Also, lots of ?s on Georgia LB Nakobe Dean. It's straight forward. He had a laundry list of injuries in college (ankle, foot, shoulder, wrist). Pec/groin hurt before pro day (may need pec surgery post-rookie year). Knee has wear-and-tear.



And being smaller magnifies all that. https://t.co/HLV6s3Ielt — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 29, 2022

From NFL Draft Kickoff: A look at why #Georgia LB Nakobe Dean is still on the board, plus the #Bucs are getting calls at No. 33. pic.twitter.com/KIOI0jLiHb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2022

From our NFL Draft coverage: Here are the injury details for #Georgia LB Nakobe Dean, one of the best players in college football. He goes to the #Eagles. pic.twitter.com/wMByakPiBN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 30, 2022

He has a pec injury that does not require surgery per Roseman. He said he called the docs about 4 times to make sure he checked out. https://t.co/qDQZ3lBuS8 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 30, 2022

We're really going to make it through Round 2 without a quarterback chosen. Boy, did we all miss on estimating what teams thought about Malik Willis. (So did the league, by the way, since they invited him to the green room.) — Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) April 30, 2022

One QB in the first two rounds. I bet we never see this again in our lives. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 30, 2022

Colts jump Washington to pick Nick Cross. — Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) April 30, 2022

Two safeties go back to back I felt like Washington might’ve had interested in: Nick Cross to Indy and Kerby Joseph to Detroit — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) April 30, 2022

One guy I would like for the #Commanders here? Channing Tindall of Georgia. Logan Paulsen told us today he thinks he could play the buffalo spot defensively possibly. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 30, 2022

Both Alabama guys are solid players but they are types of players you can find late in the draft and in free agency on cheap deals.



There are too many holes on this roster, in my opinion, to address depth in non-premium positions in the 2nd and 3rd rounds — Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) April 30, 2022

I don't like the process of taking a RB this early with Gibson and McKissic still in the fold and the ability to add a shifty contributing RB in a round or two.



But I do really like the player. I think there's a good chance he's their best RB on 1st and 2nd down pretty quickly. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 30, 2022

I don't think any of Washington's picks are bad players, just not necessarily good value. They've now spent a 2nd and a 3rd round pick on players that will be rotational players, instead of immediate impact starters https://t.co/g4jhzcToDw — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) April 30, 2022

Brian Robinson Jr. had to wait behind Damien Harris, Najee Harris, Josh Jacobs and Bo Scarbrough at Bama. Finally got his chance in 2021 and rolled up 13,00+ yards and 14 scores — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) April 30, 2022

If Washington is looking at Robinson as a lead running back, OK, I’m into this selection.



If he’s just a role player to take a beating between the tackles, I’m not so interested. — Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) April 30, 2022

Zero issues with the RB pick. Need a few of them in today's NFL. — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) April 30, 2022

Rivera desperately wanted a thumper. Lost sleep over losing Peyton Barber.



Got one here in Brian Robinson. 6'2 225. Grinder. Pounder. — Paul Conner (@P_ConnerJr) April 30, 2022

This guys a truck. I thought he was super underrated — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) April 30, 2022

The rep we'll remember from day 3 at the #SeniorBowl. #CrimsonTide RB Brian Robinson Jr. in pass pro against Channing Tindall.



Duce Staley LOVED it. pic.twitter.com/sBcOjOPWvT — Jake Schyvinck (@JakeNFLDraft) February 3, 2022

Here's Brian Robinson Jr. going off for four touchdowns against Ole Miss, enjoy @Commanders fans. pic.twitter.com/8q4uv4G2k1 — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) April 30, 2022

Commanders Draft RunningBack Brian Robinson | Great Pickhttps://t.co/TqSB2DhH87 — SwayRun21 (@swayyrun21) April 30, 2022

Brian Robinson Jr. said he had a top 30 visit with Washington. Was he surprised? Robinson said he expected to go somewhere between rounds two and four, so he didn’t know where exactly. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) April 30, 2022

Dotson - Senior

Mathis - Senior

Robinson - Senior



Not a coincidence. Mayhew and Rivera looking to add physically mature players. — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) April 30, 2022

Washington's receiving corps and backfield are better after two days of the draft. Maybe you don't love the players/value, but that is undeniably true...



2021 Jahan Dotson: 1,182 yards and 12 TDs at Penn State



2021 Brian Robinson Jr.: 1,343 yards and 14 TDs at Alabama — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) April 30, 2022

Day 1-2 Draft Grades:



Jahan Dotson - B+

Phidarian Mathis - C-

Brian Robinson Jr. - B



I don’t know if Dotson will ever be a star but there’s a very low chance he busts. Great hands, quickness, gets open, fans will love him. You need a deep bench at DT and RB so I get the picks — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) April 30, 2022

Eagles additions in the last 26 hours: A.J. Brown, Jordan Davis, Cam Jurgens and Nakobe Dean. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 30, 2022

Eagles get a 1st round talent in the 3rd. Commanders get a 4th round talent in the 2nd. Gotta love it. — Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) April 30, 2022

Remember when the Eagles had picks 15, 16 and 19?



They ended up not using any of them. — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) April 29, 2022

The Philadelphia Eagles have gotten significantly better in the last 24 hours, and their pre-draft maneuvering has put them in position to spend big resources on a QB next year if they think they need to.



That's good front office work. Sorry not sorry you're hearing it from me. — David Helman (@HelmanDC) April 30, 2022

Well it’s pretty fucking annoying the Eagles have won the draft so far — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) April 30, 2022

The Seahawks, a team with a million holes on their roster, have Rashaad Penny at a $5.5M cap hit and Chris Carson at a $6.1M cap hit on their roster and just spent pick 41 on a running back — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) April 30, 2022

Raiders declined the fifth-year contract options on all three former 2019 first-round draft picks, DE Clelin Ferrell, RB Josh Jacobs and S Johnathan Abram. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2022

#eagles drafted C Cam Jurgens was unable to zoom with the media here in Philly. Technical issues. Turns out, Jurgens apologizes to all of us at the end of the zoom for the issues. He said they’re under a tornado watch right now



He literally apologized for being in a tornado — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 30, 2022

Washington fans will not believe who’s running the Falcons’ draft. https://t.co/ycpHwNOHxz — Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) April 30, 2022

I would directly attribute this to no marquee QBs. It's an outlier https://t.co/9ZLTWrMK8p — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 29, 2022

The most tumultuous WR off-season in NFL history now has resulted in this, so far:



A.J. Brown is an Eagle.

Marquise Brown is a Cardinal.

Tyreek Hill is a Dolphin.

Davante Adams is a Raider.

Allen Robinson is a Ram.

Amari Cooper is a Brown. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2022

From our NFL Draft coverage: The #Panthers traded back into the third round and took #OleMiss QB Matt Corral. They viewed his film as the best of all the QBs. But there was a lot more to sort through. pic.twitter.com/GfJdA3z3Zg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 30, 2022

Who was your favorite pick of the 2nd Round?



: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/YGjKyJWAGY — NFL (@NFL) April 30, 2022

Every pick from Round 3! Who did your team select?



: #NFLDraft continues Saturday 12pm ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/NJhsaKqFKh — NFL (@NFL) April 30, 2022

Who are the best available prospects entering Day 3 according to the Next Gen Stats NFL Draft Model?



Charlie Kolar TE, Iowa St.

Sam Howell QB, North Carolina

Cade Otton TE, Washington

Khalil Shakir WR, Boise State

Tyler Allgeier RB, BYU



Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/4QtETGrLvL — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) April 30, 2022

Defensive players still on the board entering Day 3 include:



Edge Dominique Robinson

DT Perrion Winfrey

LB Damone Clark

LB D’Marco Jackson

CB Tariq Woolen

CB Coby Bryant

CB Joshua Jobe

CB Zyon McCollum

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis

S Tycen Anderson

S Verone McKinley III

S Smoke Monday — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 30, 2022

