David Bell Would Improve the Commanders Receiving Corps

David Bell, WR

School: Purdue | Conference: Big Ten

College Experience: Senior | Age: 21

Height / Weight: 6’1” / 212 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 2nd – 4th round

Player Comparison: Robert Woods

College Statistics

Player Overview

David Bell ended his high school career as one of Indiana’s most decorated players. The Indianapolis native chose to stay in state and play at Purdue. The combination of Bell and Rondale Moore had Purdue’s offense set to do great things in 2019, but Moore suffered a season-ending injury early. That didn’t stop Bell from putting up over 1,000 yards and earning Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors. He was no less productive in the shortened 2020 season. In 2021, Bell was the main focus of opposing defenses, but he had the most catches and yards of his career. Bell finished his career First-Team All-Big Ten and Purdue’s all-time leader in 100-yard receiving games.

Strengths

Excellent body control as receiver, strong hands to make contested catches

Gains separation with strength, timing of breaks, and head fakes

Shows good strength and hand usage to create separation for defenders

Offers some run after the catch ability and will fight through contact

Weaknesses

One speed player lacking explosiveness or suddenness

Lack of long speed makes it hard to stack speedy defenders

A fair amount of touches came from screens and shallow crosses

Let’s see his work

#Colts drafting David Bell would be a best-case scenario for their offense. pic.twitter.com/lLEIsJDbZP — Locked On Colts Podcast (@LockedOnColts) February 3, 2022

David Bell in #Colts offense pic.twitter.com/aMmUDvF2zE — Locked On Colts Podcast (@LockedOnColts) February 28, 2022

David Bell is a WR prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 3.96 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1578 out of 2613 WR from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/aBYAkWNHVH #RAS pic.twitter.com/Zs215V7VWn — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 23, 2022

How He Fits On The Team

It is impressive that David Bell was able to put up those numbers when defenses knew he was Purdue’s best offensive player. It’s even more impressive considering he doesn’t possess elite athletic traits. Bell is just a very good receiver who runs routes with precision, has good hands, and will try to get the most out of every play. He may never be a number one receiver, but I suspect he’ll be a productive contributor to any wide receiving corps.

Washington has been looking for an consistent possession receiver opposite Terry McLaurin. That might be Dyami Brown if he shows improve in his second season, or Curtis Samuel if he can stay healthy for most of the season. Bell is an ideal possession receiver that is good enough to work every area of the field. He has experience being the first option at receiver and playing opposite a dynamic playmaker, so he should be able to play any role asked of him by coaches and be effective.