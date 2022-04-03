All aTwitter: 3 April 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

BREAKING: The House Oversight Committee has received info alleging the Washington Commanders used a scheme to hold back ticket revenue from the NFL, sources tell @byajperez.



The Commanders allegedly did not pass along the required 40% share of ticket sales to visiting teams. — Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 3, 2022

Once an NFL owner loses the other NFL owners, he’s done. Dan Snyder stealing money from the other owners - more than the workplace-misconduct scandal and every other controversy - is the kind of thing that could truly make him done. #Commanders — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) April 3, 2022

NFL owners will apparently tolerate a lot from Daniel Snyder. If they can prove that Snyder was essentially picking their pockets, he's surely done. https://t.co/hVAbZGbP7D — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 3, 2022

I can’t even focus on this game. I need this story to be true. Dan Snyder stealing from the other owners could be it for him. I need it to be real. I’ll never ask for anything ever again @god. — Eric Nathan (@BarstoolNate) April 3, 2022

Q: How do you spot a twitter bot?



A: https://t.co/Gb5T9UXutQ — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) April 3, 2022

Suddenly, Washington’s bid for a new stadium doesn’t look as promising. https://t.co/IULkQPT5tj — Washington Wire (@Washington_Wire) April 2, 2022

Got to meet Terry McLaurin, John Allen and Chase Young today. John Allen is super pumped for Wentz. I told Terry to resign he laughed his ass off lol pic.twitter.com/Zd3YMZyVbu — Shane Peacher (@PeachOmania) April 2, 2022

Haha of course and a little wouldn’t you like to know. He’s a very nice dude. — Shane Peacher (@PeachOmania) April 2, 2022

I’m told Cincinnati wouldn’t have done it this way if they hadn’t made it to the Super Bowl. So this is an acknowledgment of the grind they went through, and a chance for coaches to have a major say draft-wise.



Pretty smart, as I see it. And players will appreciate it.



(2/2) — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 1, 2022

"If teams pass on him, they're gonna make a mistake"@BaldyNFL is a big fan of @kayvont pic.twitter.com/eJkDSkLl3I — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) April 1, 2022

Another talented WR changes team and the #Eagles miss out. Wide receiver group is once again looking like one of the worst in the NFL. https://t.co/1eBs7GRQY1 — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) April 2, 2022

Flying 20 is a much better indicator of speed than the 40, but pretty underutilized.



Just subtract the 20 split from the 40, for those who didn't know.



Also a good piece of info for interior pass rushers believe it or not. https://t.co/mT4PocUylg — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 2, 2022

Extremely long podcast episodes have made their return this week for all you Bootleg listeners out there!



This week EJ and I talked about all of the “other guys” in this draft class that be targeted in later rounds if you miss out on the stars early on!https://t.co/CaWbdp2ncN — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) April 2, 2022

Scout's Notebook: @BuckyBrooks examines how Todd Bowles' second stint as a head coach will be different in Tampahttps://t.co/C9jEmX49Cx pic.twitter.com/HMhGZ5YJGc — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 3, 2022

How crazy is the NFL QB situation the last few years? Just four years ago, status of the top QBs by passer rating:



1.Retired

2.Patrick Mahomes

3.Traded

4.Traded

5.Retired

6.Traded

7.Traded twice

8.Traded

9.Probably retired?

10.Kirk Cousins

11.Retired

12.Retired then traded — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 3, 2022

While many think a trade is inevitable, the #Browns could be willing to keep their former first-overall pick through the start of the 2022 season:https://t.co/H5BJKKTUK2 — Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) April 3, 2022

Colin Kaepernick to @JeannaTrotmanTV: “I know right now the situation likely won't allow me to come in, step into a starting role….To teams that have questions, I'd love to come in for a workout. I'd love to sit down with you and have that conversation about how I could help.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 2, 2022

AB was runnin routes like this and quit shortly after… pic.twitter.com/hugiN2aboQ — Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) April 3, 2022

Tua got Taylor’s autograph pic.twitter.com/YTGnn331i9 — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) April 2, 2022

Fresh out the box. The Nats City Edition Cherry Blossom hat. #Natitude pic.twitter.com/zx8iQOZlhB — Chris Freeman (@ChrisFreeman531) April 2, 2022

I played hockey for a long time and got into plenty of fights so I get it’s part of the game…



But at the same time the NHL must find a way to protect exciting young stars from goons that want payback for getting embarrassed. People watch more for crazy goals than cheap fights. https://t.co/cl7W6n3KSJ — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) April 3, 2022

This is way harder than Jenga pic.twitter.com/RCUdzVcTKJ — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) April 2, 2022

