Mark Tyler’s Washington Commanders Big Board for Day Two

The first round trade the Commanders made with the New Orleans Saints Thursday night netted them a third round pick, in addition to the second they already had, for day two of the NFL draft. This was a key move for Ron Rivera and staff as they had been relatively dormant through free agency after the acquisition of Carson Wentz was solidified, with still plenty of holes to fill on the roster.

Below are my remaining team needs and Big Board based on the Value vs Need approach this team uses for drafting.

Commanders Remaining Team Needs

Top Needs:

TE

MLB

FS

OG

Secondary Needs:

RB

DL

OT

CB

RD 1 Value:

Nakobe Dean, ILB, Georgia

Breece Hall, RB, Iowa St.

RD 2 Value:

Jaquan Brisker, S, PSU

Trey McBride, TE, Colorado St.

Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor

Kenneth Walker, RB, Mich St.

Nick Cross, S, Maryland

Chad Muma, ILB, Wyoming

Troy Anderson, ILB, Montana St.

RD 3 Value:

Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA

Isaiah Likely, TE, Costal Carolina

Christian Harris, ILB, Alabama

Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois

James Cook, RB, Georgia

Dylan Parham, OG, Memphis

Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M

Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia

I tried to keep this fairly simple, and focus on 15-17 key prospects I think could help make an immediate impact on the team.

There is always the possibility the team could choose to trade back yet again this evening to accumulate even more draft picks for what many consider to be the sweet spot (RD2-4), of this draft.