Jahan Dotson Presser: "I'm going to say this a lot, but this was a dream come true"

LIVE: Jahan Dotson's Day 1 press conference in Ashburn https://t.co/0NnaGizIe7— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 29, 2022
Introduction:
First-round pick WR Jahan Dotson is introduced in Ashburn by Ron Rivera. pic.twitter.com/cEc3j9fhXa— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) April 29, 2022
Dream come true:
Jahan Dotson: I’m going to say this a lot, but it was a dream come true. pic.twitter.com/fPhnqXCMAv— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) April 29, 2022
Jahan Dotson addressing the media. He said being drafted has been "everything I dreamed of and more"— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) April 29, 2022
Meeting the team:
Dotson said he hasn't met many players or staff yet, but he's looking forward to getting to know everyone— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) April 29, 2022
Micah Parsons:
Dotson was roommates with Micah Parsons in college. Now, they’ll face each other twice per year.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) April 29, 2022
Private jet:
Relatable moment from Jahan Dotson when he talks about getting to DC today - “it was on a private jet, which is pretty cool”— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 29, 2022
Highlight reel catches:
Jahan Dotson on how he developed his WIDE catch radius… started when he was 3 or 4: pic.twitter.com/hd4yg50i6O— John Keim (@john_keim) April 29, 2022
Jahan Dotson on his one-handed catches: pic.twitter.com/jrF1lmad7c— John Keim (@john_keim) April 29, 2022
Dotson has made some pretty spectacular catches. There's nothing special about how he developed that skills. Just hard work that he's put in over the years— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) April 29, 2022
Carson Wentz:
Jahan Dotson on Carson Wentz: "He actually texted me last night and I read the text like five times because I couldn't believe Carson Wentz was texting me."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 29, 2022
Dotson said Carson Wentz has already reached out to him. Told him congratulations and to soak in the moment. He's looking forward to working with the QB— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) April 29, 2022
Jersey Number:
Jahan Dotson will wear #1 for the Washington Commanders!https://t.co/5lJ7ekoj8S https://t.co/4uPK2uE6Kk— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) April 29, 2022
Dotson said he'll be wearing No. 1. "It was the perfect thing. I'm the first Commanders pick ever. It's cool to have that number on my back."— John Keim (@john_keim) April 29, 2022
Jahan Dotson says he’ll wear No. 1. He says he felt it was appropriate because he was the first Commanders pick ever. He’s also close friends with Broncos receiver KJ Hamler, who also wears that number.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) April 29, 2022
Former Cowboys fan:
Jahan Dotson, who was a Cowboys fan, on what it'll be like facing them (and former Penn St. teammate Micah Parsons): "It's going to be amazing, to play them twice a year, beat them twice year."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 29, 2022
Text messages after getting picked:
Dotson said he's received an "insane" amount of text messages since he's been drafted. "More than you can ever imagine."— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) April 29, 2022
Versatility:
Dotson said he sees himself as a very versatile player. He watches a lot of different receivers and picks different things from their game to add them to his own— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) April 29, 2022
Personality:
Ron Rivera praised Jahan Dotson's calm personality and it's super evident as he stands behind the podium right now. Very sure of himself but humble at the same time. Will fit right in with the likes of Terry, AG, Logan, etc.— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) April 29, 2022
Rookie year:
Dotson said he hasn't thought too far ahead to what his rookie debut is going to be like. For now, he's focused on rookie minicamp, which starts next week— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) April 29, 2022
Reliable hands:
Back when he was 4 years old, Jahan Dotson would play catch with his cousins, and one cousin in particular would make Dotson do push-ups after a drop. Credits those days for helping him develop his trustworthy hands— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) April 29, 2022
Dotson would have to do 10 pushups every time he dropped a pass when he would play football with his cousins. It's something he keeps in the back of his mind -- he got tired of it real quick -- and it's one of the reasons why he excels at contested catches— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) April 29, 2022
