 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Jahan Dotson Presser: "I'm going to say this a lot, but this was a dream come true"

Jahan Dotson speaks to the media

By Scott Jennings
/ new

Introduction:

Dream come true:

Meeting the team:

Micah Parsons:

Private jet:

Highlight reel catches:

Carson Wentz:

Jersey Number:

Former Cowboys fan:

Text messages after getting picked:

Versatility:

Personality:

Rookie year:

Reliable hands:

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...