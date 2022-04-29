2022 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Day 2 picks for the Washington Commanders

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft is in the books, and the Washington Commanders selected Penn State WR Jahan Dotson with the 16th overall pick. There are still a lot of good players that will be available tonight in Round 2 & 3. Washington has a lot of areas they would probably like to address early, but the right players have to be there.

Washington started the draft with only 6 picks, but has already added two more by trading down from 11th to 16th. They picked up a 3rd(#98) and a 4th, which means they have two picks for Day 2 tonight.

They picked a WR, which was expected, but they also passed on the best safety in the draft, Kyle Hamilton. Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker is a very popular pick for Washington at #47. Linebacker is another position that could be addressed today and Chad Muma and Nakobe Dean get linked to the Commanders here. The offensive line and quarterback are also options tonight. We even have a Day 2 mock trade that sees the team trading down again to get another pick.

Who do you want Washington to draft tonight?

Round 2: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia Dean is a top-25 player on my big board, so he offers plenty of value in the middle of Round 2. At Georgia, he was the leader of the best defense in the country. Dean is a three-down linebacker, and his football IQ, instincts and speed allow him to make plays all over the field. Round 3: Dominique Robinson, EDGE, Miami (OH)

Round 2: Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina Washington is ready to ride the Carson Wentz roller coaster, but Howell gives the organization a long-term plan. Round 3: Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma

Round 2: Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois Joseph is a rangy safety, which is precisely what the Commanders secondary needs. Round 3: Jamaree Salyer, OL, Georgia

Round 2: Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State The Commanders like Logan Thomas as a big target but he is coming off a torn ACL. They need traditional blocking and receiving help at the position to give Scott Turner some 12-personnel flexibility and another Dallas Goedert-type playmaker for Carson Wentz to play well off Terry McLaurin and first-round rookie Jahan Dotson. Round 3: Mykael Wright, CB, Oregon The Commanders need to address corner depth at some point in the draft with some issues and Wright’s playmaking should have appeal in their scheme.

Round 2: Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State Having surprised with their early selection of Jahan Dotson, the Washington Commanders take advantage of a falling star at a position of need. Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker is a physical weapon who can lay the hammer down near the line of scrimmage. However, he also possesses the football intelligence and ball skills to do the business in coverage. Round 3: Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State

Round 2: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati Everyone’s pet quarterback pick for late in the first round will slide, but he’s got the skills and the upside to grow into a player. This is the perfect time to take him, give him a little room to ease into the job, and have him ready to take over when – not if – Carson Wentz implodes. Round 3: Kellen Diesch, OT, Arizona State

Round 2: Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming Washington has made it clear that they would like to find a middle linebacker and get a potential long-term solution with Muma who ranked second in the country with 142 tackles last year. The Third Team All-American is a lockdown tackler who only missed 8% of his career attempts and is a perfect fit for the Commanders’ needs. Round 3: Carson Strong, QB, Nevada

Round 2: Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois After surprisingly passing on Kyle Hamilton in the first, Washington fills their safety need here. Round 3: JT Woods, DB, Baylor Although Washington needs safeties, JT Woods can move outside and play as a Cover 3 CB.

Round 2: Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State Washington’s pass coverage in 2021 lived up to “the Commodes” nick name that some Redskins alumni have been calling the team privately. The organization could use a replacement for Landon Collins. Brisker is a talented player with speed, instincts and versatility, plus he is willing to get physical. Brisker collected 43 tackles, two interceptions and four passes broken up in 2021. In 2020, he flashed at times for the Nittany Lions while recording 57 tackles, four passes defended and an interception. He totaled 31 tackles, two interceptions and four passes defended in 2019. Brisker has a tendency to get banged up and gets more attention from trainers than NFL teams like to see. The 6-foot-1, 203-pounder has starting potential and could be a good value pick on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft. Round 3: Max Mitchell, OT, La.-Lafayette Washington grabs some tackle competition. Mitchell was a good blocker for the Ragin’ Cajuns over the past few seasons, showing the ability to stay on the edge. The 6-foot-5, 299-pounder could use some development with more strength for taking on NFL defensive lineman. Mitchell has just 33.63-inch arms, so it might make more sense for him to move inside to guard as a pro.

Round 2: Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State The Redskins could have used the No. 11 pick on Kyle Hamilton. They’ll need to find another new safety at this spot. Jaquan Brisker is an instinctive safety with good speed. Round 3: Jayln Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama The Redskins have a weak group of cornerbacks they’ll need to upgrade.

Round 2: Darian Kinnard, OL, Kentucky Round 3: Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati

Round 2: Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State Round 3: Christian Harris, LB, Alabama

Round 2: Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington Round 3: David Bell, WR, Purdue

Round 2: Kyler Gordon, Cornerback, Washington Round 3: Carson Strong, Quarterback, Nevada

TRADE: New England receives: Pick 47 Washington receives: Pick 54, Pick 127 Round 2: Dylan Parham, OL, Memphis Perhaps even Jahan Dotson was taken by surprise when the Washington Commanders selected him midway through the first round. The Penn State receiver admitted to having the NBA playoffs on his phone when the call came in. But having added a weapon for Carson Wentz in the first round, the Commanders look to protect him here in the second, adding Dylan Parham from Memphis. The departure of Brandon Scherff to Jacksonville opened up a spot on the interior, and after spending time at tackle and guard in college, Parham can slide into the interior for the Commanders. And, thanks to this trade, Washington now has three picks in the fourth round, giving them some ammunition to add another pick in the third round if they want to add another pick later on Friday night.

Round 2: Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA We have a third-round grade on Woolen, but I’m a little higher on him. He has the tools to push for a starting job early in his career, and cornerback is a top-three need for the Commanders.

Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina If we’ve learned anything about Carson Wentz, it’s that he responds well to the challenge of his team selecting a quarterback in the second round.

Round 2: Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming Round 3: Marcus Jones, CB, Houston