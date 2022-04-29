Dissecting Day 1 of the 2022 Commanders’ Draft

Going into the first round of the 2022 draft, it was predicted far and wide that Washington would be targeting a wide receiver as a top priority, based on things the front office was saying. It was also speculated they’d like to trade back and collect more picks, for similar reasons. As has generally been the case, Washington’s misdirection was minimal and they did - basically - what they told us they were going to do.

And, while I continue to wish they’d show a bit more guile in their pre-draft comments to the public, I’m actually fairly happy they stuck to their word in this instance. All things considered, the draft fell very favorably for Washington at #11, with several top rated players, including Kyle Hamilton and Jameson Williams still on the board at their pick.

However, the Commanders didn’t take any of them. Instead, they did what I had hoped for earlier in the day, and traded back to pick 16 with the Saints, collecting two additional picks.

Trade

The trade with the Saints was particularly interesting because the exact exchange had been contemplated in one of the threads at Hogs Haven earlier that afternoon. New Orleans received pick 11, while Washington received 16, 98, and 120. Per the Rich Hill trade value chart - which is considered more contemporary and accurate than the older “Jimmy Johnson” chart, Washington came out ahead in the deal.

Washington:

16 - 305 pts

98 - 38

120 - 26

New Orleans:

11 - 358 pts

So, the aggregated value of Washington’s side of the trade is 369 points versus 358 points for the Saints. That 11 point delta is essentially the value of a mid-5th round pick. A distinct win for the Martys and for the Commanders as well.

The trade nets the Commanders a second Day 2 pick, and now gives them two picks in the 4th round. Well done.

Jahan Dotson

In traditional Hogs Haven fashion, coverage of the player that Washington took at 16 has already been stellar. Overnight, at least five different articles have already been written on him, so I won’t re-iterate those here. Suffice it to say, I, like many felt that perhaps Dotson was a bit of a reach at 16, based on seeing him go in the second round in many mock drafts. After reading more about him in the post-draft period, I’m excited to see how he performs. He apparently has great hands, and the interview he did with Washington media seems to point to a grounded young man.

It’s no secret that I’m not a huge fan of drafting WRs in the first round, but the trade back dulls the pain a bit on this one.

My pro comp for Jahan Dotson is Tyler Lockett.



Dotson finished 2021 as the only player in the Power Five with at least 25 explosive plays and 2 or fewer drops (he had 26 and two, respectively).



Ultra-reliable option for Carson Wentz and the @Commanders. — cynthia frelund (@cfrelund) April 29, 2022

I’ll mention one more thing here as well. The situation Washington found itself in at 16, with no spectacular options, appears to me to be one of the real benefits of mock drafting - particularly as it pertains to the first round - in advance of the draft. I had noticed, myself, that the middle of the first was a bit of a “dead zone” in several mocks, and I suspect the reason for that was that there were really about 12-13 “first round talents” in this draft, with (perceived) “second round talents” primarily available after 15.

I wouldn’t have minded another trade back in to the 20s, which might have netted the team another early 3rd rounder, but if Dotson was a guy they really wanted, I understand picking him at 16. Looking at how the board actually fell, I have my doubts he would have made it out of the first round.

Best of the Rest

Day 1 is over, so now onto Day 2, the second and third rounds of the draft. Washington’s first pick is at 47 - 15 picks away - so I’d like to take a look at the best of who’s left, and check out particular targets for Washington with its second pick. So who’s left?

QB (4)

Malik Willis

Matt Corral

Desmond Ridder

Sam Howell

If Washington wants a developmental QB at 47, there will almost certainly be one available. I’ll continue to weigh in on behalf of Corral. If Washington likes him, and he’s there for their second pick, they need to take him.

WR (4)

George Pickens

Skyy Moore

Jalen Tolbert

Christian Watson

At this point, I’d be very hesitant to take another WR at this point in the draft, but we can hope these guys get jumped on before 47, buying us a bit more breathing room.

TE (1)

Trey McBride

McBride is the only TE who is likely considered in the second, and that could be a bit early for him, though I wouldn’t be surprised to see him go there. If Washington took him at 47, I’d be satisfied.

RB (2)

Breece Hall

Kenneth Walker

Washington definitely shouldn’t take a RB this early, but I’d love to see Hall and Walker go before 47.

OL (1)

Bernhard Raimann

A tackle at 47? Maybe.

CB (3)

Andrew Booth

Kyler Gordon

Roger McCreary

Grooming some CB depth would be a responsible thing for Washington to start considering.

S (3)

Jaquan Brisker

Nick Cross

Jalen Pitre

I would love to see Washington take Pitre or Cross at 47 and finally use some draft fire power on a safety.

DI (1)

Travis Jones

This is probably too early for Washington to be targeting the DL, but I could see looking for one in the 3rd or 4th.

EDGE (3)

David Ojabo

Boye Mafe

Nik Bonitto

Washington does not need to spend high draft capital on another EDGE at this point.

LB (2)

Nakobe Dean

Leo Chenal

If Dean somehow slipped to 47 (he won’t), I’d grab him, but I actually think the third round is the LB sweet spot in this draft.

So, that’s 23 top end players, at least 9 of whom will be available at pick 47 in the draft. I’d love to hear which of them (or someone else) you’d be targeting with the Commanders second round pick.