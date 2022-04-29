Welcome to Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft!

It’s Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft and we’ve got two rounds to get through tonight. The Washington Commanders entered this draft with 6 picks, but added two more last night by trading down from #11 to #16. They took Penn State WR Jahan Dotson, and now they have a lot more work to do. Tonight’s action starts at 7 pm and Washington has picks 47 and 98.
DO NOT TIP PICKS IN THE COMMENTS!
Day 2: Rounds 2 & 3
When: Friday April 29th at 7 p.m. Eastern
Time per pick: 7 minutes for round 2; 5 minutes for round 3
TV channels: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes
Online: WatchESPN, NFL.com, ESPN+ (signup here), fuboTV (signup here)
Radio: ESPN Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio
Washington’s draft picks:
Round 1(#16): Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
Round 2(#47):
Round 3(#98)
Round 4(#113):
Round 4(#120):
Round 6(#189):
Round 7(#230):
Round 7(#240):
Draft Order - Round 1
- Jacksonville Jaguars - Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia
- Detroit Lions - Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan
- Houston Texans - Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
- New York Jets - Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
- New York Giants - Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Orgeon
- Carolina Panthers - Ickey Ekwonu, OT, North Carolina State
- New York Giants (from Chicago) - Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
- Atlanta Falcons - Drake London, WR, USC
- Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) - Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
- New York Jets (from Seattle) - Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
- New Orleans Saints (from Washington) - Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
- Detroit Lions (from Minnesota) - Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
- Philadelphia Eagles (from Houston via Cleveland) - Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
- Baltimore Ravens - Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
- Houston Texans (from Philadelphia via Miami) - Kenyon Green, OG, Texas A&M
- Washington Commanders (from New Orleans via Indianapolis via Philadelphia) - Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
- Los Angeles Chargers - Zion Johnson, OG, Boston College
- Tennessee Titans (from Philadelphia via New Orleans) - Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
- New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia) - Trevor Penning
- Pittsburgh Steelers - Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
- Kansas City Chiefs (from New England) - Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
- Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas) - Quay Walker, LB, Georgia
- Buffalo Bills (from Baltimore via Arizona) - Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
- Dallas Cowboys - Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa
- Baltimore Ravens (from Buffalo) - Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
- New York Jets (from Tennessee) - Jermaine Johnson, DE, Florida State
- Jacksonville Jaguars (from Tampa Bay) - Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
- Green Bay Packers - Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
- New England Patriots (from Kansas City via San Francisco via Miami) - Cole Strange, G, Chattanooga
- Kansas City Chiefs - George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue
- Cincinnati Bengals - Daxton Hill, S, Michigan
- Minnesota Vikings (from Detroit via L.A. Rams) - Lewis Cine, S, Georgia
Draft Order Round 2
33. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Jacksonville) - Logan Hall, DL, Houston
34. Minnesota Vikings (from Detroit) -
35. Tennessee Titans (from New York Jets) -
36. New York Giants -
37. Houston Texans -
38. New York Jets (from Carolina) -
39. Chicago Bears -
40. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) -
41. Seattle Seahawks -
42. Indianapolis Colts (from Washington) -
43. Atlanta Falcons -
44. Cleveland Browns -
45. Baltimore Ravens -
46. Detroit Lions (from Minnesota) -
47. Washington Commanders (from Indianapolis) -
48. Chicago Bears (from L.A. Chargers) -
49. New Orleans Saints -
50. Kansas City Chiefs (from Miami) -
51. Philadelphia Eagles -
52. Pittsburgh Steelers -
53. Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas) -
54. New England Patriots -
55. Arizona Cardinals -
56. Dallas Cowboys -
57. Buffalo Bills -
58. Atlanta Falcons (from Tennessee) -
59. Green Bay Packers -
60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers -
61. San Francisco 49ers -
62. Kansas City Chiefs -
63. Cincinnati Bengals -
64. Denver Broncos (from L.A. Rams) -
Round 3
65. Jacksonville Jaguars -
66. Minnesota Vikings (from Detroit) -
67. New York Giants -
68. Houston Texans -
69. Tennessee Titans (from New York Jets) -
70. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Carolina) -
71. Chicago Bears -
72. Seattle Seahawks -
73. Indianapolis Colts (from Washington) -
74. Atlanta Falcons -
75. Denver Broncos -
76. Baltimore Ravens -
77. Minnesota Vikings -
78. Cleveland Browns -
79. Los Angeles Chargers -
80. Houston Texans (from New Orleans) -
81. New York Giants (from Miami) -
82. Atlanta Falcons (from Indianapolis) -
83. Philadelphia Eagles -
84. Pittsburgh Steelers -
85. New England Patriots -
86. Las Vegas Raiders -
87. Arizona Cardinals -
88. Dallas Cowboys -
89. Buffalo Bills -
90. Tennessee Titans -
91. Tampa Bay Buccaneers -
92. Green Bay Packers -
93. San Francisco 49ers -
94. Kansas City Chiefs -
95. Cincinnati Bengals -
96. Denver Broncos (L.A. Rams) -
97. Detroit Lions -
98. Washington Commanders (from New Orleans) -
99. Cleveland Browns -
100. Arizona Cardinals (from Baltimore) -
101. New York Jets (from New Orleans via Philadelphia) -
102. Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco) -
103. Kansas City Chiefs -
104. Los Angeles Rams -
105. San Francisco 49ers -
