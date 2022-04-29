Washington Selects Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama in the Third Round of 2022 NFL Draft

Washington has made their pick in the 3rd round, the pick they received for trading down in the 1st round. The Commanders did a lot of work on RBs leading up to this year’s draft, and have picked Alabama RB Brian Robinson Jr. He will join Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic, and Jaret Patterson in Washington’s backfield. Washington continues to add weapons to the offense to help new QB Carson Wentz be successful.
Washington’s draft picks:
Round 1(#16): Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
Round 2(#47): Phidarian Mathis, DL, Alabama
Round 3(#98): Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama
