Washington Selects Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama in the Third Round of 2022 NFL Draft

Washington welcomes the newest member of the family, Brian Robinson Jr., after making him the 98th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

By Scott Jennings
2022 CFP National Championship - Georgia v Alabama Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Washington has made their pick in the 3rd round, the pick they received for trading down in the 1st round. The Commanders did a lot of work on RBs leading up to this year’s draft, and have picked Alabama RB Brian Robinson Jr. He will join Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic, and Jaret Patterson in Washington’s backfield. Washington continues to add weapons to the offense to help new QB Carson Wentz be successful.

Washington’s draft picks:

Round 1(#16): Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

Round 2(#47): Phidarian Mathis, DL, Alabama

Round 3(#98): Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama

Round 4(#113):

Round 4(#120):

Round 6(#189):

Round 7(#230):

Round 7(#240):

