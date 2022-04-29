Washington Selects Phidarian Mathis, DL, Alabama in the Second Round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Washington Commanders have made their second pick in the 2022 NFL draft and this time it’s for a defender. Washington stayed at their 47th overall pick and selected Alabama DL Phidarian Mathis. The defensive line went from a strength to a question mark this offseason when their depth was either released(Matt Ioannidis) or left in free agency(Tim Settle). There was also a report that the team didn’t plan on offering a contract extension to starter Daron Payne.
Washington’s draft picks:
Round 1(#16): Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
Round 2(#47): Phidarian Mathis, DL, Alabama
Round 3(#98)
Round 4(#113):
Round 4(#120):
Round 6(#189):
Round 7(#230):
Round 7(#240):
Loading comments...