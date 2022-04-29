 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Washington Selects Phidarian Mathis, DL, Alabama in the Second Round of 2022 NFL Draft

Washington welcomes the newest member of the family, Phidarian Mathis, after making him the 47th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Scott Jennings
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 31 CFP Semifinal - Goodyear Cotton Bowl - Cincinnati v Alabama Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Washington Commanders have made their second pick in the 2022 NFL draft and this time it’s for a defender. Washington stayed at their 47th overall pick and selected Alabama DL Phidarian Mathis. The defensive line went from a strength to a question mark this offseason when their depth was either released(Matt Ioannidis) or left in free agency(Tim Settle). There was also a report that the team didn’t plan on offering a contract extension to starter Daron Payne.

