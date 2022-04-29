All aTwitter: 29 April 2022 - NFL Draft, Day 2

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Welcome to the squad, @JahanDotson pic.twitter.com/4fHwAgai8Y— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 29, 2022
Martin Mayhew noted Dotson's character: "A lot of times we spend more time with guys because we have questions. A lot of times we're NOT spending more time with guys because we don't have questions. Jahan was that type of guy."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 29, 2022
Clever route here. Maryland is playing quarters, doesn't oversell this route too early. Starts it by looking like he's running underneath then explodes up the seam and finishes by outrunning everyone for a TD pic.twitter.com/UVrAgrqgKz— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) April 29, 2022
Hands are not a problem at all. 2.2% drop rate last season is one of the lowest in all of college football. Really impressive catch radius for someone of his size pic.twitter.com/9v1gjgE6a7— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) April 29, 2022
Dotson career stats at Penn State. Monster senior season, 1200 yards and 12 TDs. 4.43 40. Plenty to like but he is small. pic.twitter.com/WssThfrSvW— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 29, 2022
I watched Jahan Dotson play against my Terps in person and the man can ball!— Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) April 29, 2022
Terry, Curtis and Dotson are like lighting in a bottle. That’s an explosive group for Carson to work with. I like it!
I’m a Penn state fan and Dotson is an absolute problem— Commanders Post (@CommandersPost) April 29, 2022
@BaldyNFL on Jahan Dotson⬇️#HTTC pic.twitter.com/wuGYuMhMHK— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) April 29, 2022
In a great way— Commanders Post (@CommandersPost) April 29, 2022
He’s electric can turn anything into a TD. He also elevated his QB can’t say that about ok many WRs in college it’s usually the WB elevating the WR— Commanders Post (@CommandersPost) April 29, 2022
They were really high on Dotson. We learned that earlier this week. We knew they really wanted to trade back. We heard that from Marty on Monday. This isn’t surprising. And most importantly, your mock draft saying it’s a reach means nothing. Who will care about that if he’s good?— Paul Williams (@FiftyGutBlog) April 29, 2022
If you wanted Olave / WR at 11, you should be very happy with Dotson and extra picks. He's good.— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) April 29, 2022
Martin Mayhew said they had at least 3 offers to move back when they were at 16.— John Keim (@john_keim) April 29, 2022
Mayhew says Washington could have traded back ito the 20s or even the 30s but didnt want to go back that far and possibly lose Dotson— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 29, 2022
Washington has always liked Dotson throughout this process. Always heard his name among a group of 4 wideouts for them in the first round. Playmaker. Play strength has been a question, but ... makes plays. Can also return punts.— John Keim (@john_keim) April 29, 2022
goodnight, dmv pic.twitter.com/PLuRWZNeWk— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 29, 2022
For anyone wondering - I hadn't watched Dotson before. Through 2 and a bit games so far. Initial thoughts: Some overlap in skillset with Olave. Hands/catch radius for small guy does stand out. Feels a little more like a slot, suspect he & Samuel will switch a lot between Z & Slot— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) April 29, 2022
Throwing a fit over a guy whose pro comp is Tyler Lockett I’ll take that in a heart beat #HTTC pic.twitter.com/Xhi9TVV249— Commandalorian A-a-ron (@Copo_72) April 29, 2022
The @Commanders are getting an incredibly talented, thoughtful & hard working teammate. We appreciate what you’ve given to Penn State & I am grateful for the opportunity to coach, teach & mentor you! I will always be here for you & your family! https://t.co/dQAzymQRGy pic.twitter.com/4BXNUP0Rh3— James Franklin (@coachjfranklin) April 29, 2022
Think about this: The last time the #Commanders drafted a first round WR was Josh Doctson.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) April 29, 2022
The last time they traded down in the first round was for Josh Doctson.
Now tonight..they traded down & picked a WR in first, that many had in last first/ early 2nd in Jahan Dotson.
Ron comped Dotston to Desean Jackson and Steve Smith. Said they “play bigger than they are”. Also said Dotson’s catch radius makes him play like a bigger receiver.— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) April 29, 2022
They wanted a more polished WR instead of a raw project.
Jahan Dotson's position ranking across several media outlets⬇️#HTTC pic.twitter.com/6ALbmeVsqf— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) April 29, 2022
Jahan Dotson.— Quinton Mayo (@RealQuintonMayo) April 29, 2022
Trust me. https://t.co/ZPdelr7A72
Ron Rivera found Jahan Dotson to be "composed" when he called and told Dotson he was the pick, and that's exactly how he was talking to us media folks too. Completely calm, very confident and likable— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) April 29, 2022
The #Commanders remaining pick for Friday and Saturday.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 29, 2022
2nd round (47)
3rd round (98)
4th round (113)
4th round (120)
6th round (189)
7th round (230)
7th round (240)
I'd love to see the #Commanders trade back from 47 and pick up another pick in the top 125. Will depend on how the board falls. Biggest needs in order:— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 29, 2022
CB
S
ILB
------
DT
RB
IOL
EDGE
What's really interesting is despite all the trades, none involved 2023 future picks. Pretty wild considering the number of moves made. #NFLDraft— Steve Shoup (@Steveospeak) April 29, 2022
10. Garrett Wilson - Jets— PFF (@PFF) April 29, 2022
11. Chris Olave - Saints
12. Jameson Williams - Lions
The Ohio State WR room was DEEP in 2020 pic.twitter.com/evwlsNCBzA
One of the things Rivera said he liked about Dotson — and I’m barely paraphrasing — was that he still made plays even though Penn State’s QB was terrible.— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) April 29, 2022
Said opposing defenses knew the ball was going to him, unlike teams stacked w/ weapons. Kind of a dig at OSU and Bama WRs
It's one catch, but this is a hell of a catch from new Commanders WR Jahan Dotson pic.twitter.com/9r9wHXzesG— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 29, 2022
From our NFL Draft coverage: The #Eagles not only traded for star WR AJ Brown but paid him, as well. pic.twitter.com/OIx2ZsZXiC— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2022
On the new contract for AJ Brown, Ron Rivera says thats a different player/different style than Terry McLaurin. Rivera adds "we have started that process" with McLaurin. "We've talked"— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 29, 2022
Jon Robinson on A.J. Brown trade: We got to a point where it was going to be hard to get a deal done. https://t.co/OioU0RpqH0— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 29, 2022
Lamar Jackson expresses frustration with Ravens trading Marquise Brown https://t.co/wO4QXo9aec— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) April 29, 2022
Wtf— Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) April 29, 2022
Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said the trading of Marquise Brown was a "complicated topic."— Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) April 29, 2022
DeCosta said Brown requested to be traded at the end of the season.
"It's something I anguished over for a long time," DeCosta said.
Team source on the thinking behind trading #Ravens WR Marquise Brown: "That was something he wanted in the end." #NewBeginnings for Brown. Lands in a good situation too in Arizona.— IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 29, 2022
Mike Vrabel said this earlier this month pic.twitter.com/K1KEhSPcdL— PFF (@PFF) April 29, 2022
Ravens GM Eric DeCosta on Marquise Brown trade: "I always say the club has to win, and this is a situation where it's gonna be impossible for the club to truly win. But we do what we think is best for the player. We try to accommodate players when we can; I'm sensitive to that."— Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) April 29, 2022
More DeCosta on Marquise Brown trade: "I hope [Brown’s] in the Pro Bowl, but I also think that this guy that we drafted [center Tyler Linderbaum] is going to be in Pro Bowls, too. And so that'll be a heck of a thing.”— Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) April 29, 2022
Offensive players still on the board entering Round 2 include:— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2022
QB Malik Willis
QB Desmond Ridder
QB Sam Howell
QB Matt Corral
RB Breece Hall
RB Kenneth Walker
WR Christian Watson
WR George Pickens
WR John Metchie
WR Skyy Moore
WR Alec Pierce
TE Trey McBride
OT Bernhard Raimann
Still super appreciative and thankful for this opportunity to be in Vegas and is a prime example on adversity and continuing to grow in your faith TGFE— Malik Willis (@malikwillis) April 29, 2022
#Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wanted to prove that they had Tyler Smith over Zion Johnson and Kenyon Green. He literally took out their rankings and showed it to the camera.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 29, 2022
Stephen Jones: "Don't show them that!!" pic.twitter.com/4Uuqv8C0vo
Stephen Jones said the top-of-the-second round grades they have on players has been pretty well picked over through the first round. The Cowboys’ second rounder Friday is No. 56 overall. “It’s emptied out pretty good when you only have 14 first round (grades),” Jones said.— Todd Archer (@toddarcher) April 29, 2022
Rams reaction to Patriots selection of Cole Strange at #29.— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) April 29, 2022
This is hysterical. pic.twitter.com/ADzqt4lizQ
Bill Belichick says had the #Patriots not traded down from #21, they would have take Cole Strange right then and there. The team has long been effective with their interior OL picks (Thuney, Mason, Karras). Could you have waited til 54? "He wouldn't have lasted much longer."— Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) April 29, 2022
#Jets fans should be euphoric about tonight.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 29, 2022
CB Sauce Gardner
WR Garrett Wilson
DE Jermaine Johnson
That's as high-upside and exciting a first round trio as you can put together. Their ticket sales people better rest up for tomorrow.
For the third year in a row we saw no players with a #RAS unde 5.00 drafted in the first round.— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 29, 2022
23 of of the 28 players who recorded a RAS and were drafted in the 1st round had a score over 8.00, or 82%.
Travon Walker had a RAS of 9.99, which was somehow the 2nd highest today. pic.twitter.com/BgKBrPGIAP
The first round of the 2022 #NFLDraft. Don't miss what happens next!— NFL (@NFL) April 29, 2022
: 2022 #NFLDraft continues Friday 7pm ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/THaRX6GRq4
Matt Corral, Malik Willis, Kyler Gordon, Nakobe Dean remain in the NFL draft green room. https://t.co/Cc7adJ6tjq— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 29, 2022
Aidan Hutchinson's mom stole the show at the #NFLDraft https://t.co/DaSlJ4jVJF— Game 7 (@game7__) April 29, 2022
Loading comments...