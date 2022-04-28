Ron Rivera and Martin Mayhew talk about the trade, Jahan Dotson, and the rest of the draft

Washington Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera and General Manager Martin Mayhew spoke to the media as the 1st round of the 2022 NFL Draft was winding down. Washington was the first team in the NFL Draft to trade down. They traded the #11 pick for #16 and a 3rd and 4th round pick. Washington needed to get more picks in the middle rounds after trading their 3rd this year as part of the Carson Wentz trade, and missing their 5th round pick from a trade last year. Mayhew made it clear this was a priority that had been discussed over the last few days.

They had at least 3 more trade offers on the table at #16 when they drafted Penn State WR Jahan Dotson. Washington didn’t want to lose the opportunity to get Dotson by trading into the 20’s or 30’s of this draft. Mayhew also didn’t rule out trading down again tomorrow night to get more picks in this draft or possibly next year’s draft.

Jahan Dotson was a player that Washington barely interacted with during the pre-draft process. They sent WRs Coach Drew Terrell to meet him, but didn’t have many questions about his character. They love him as a player, and see a lot of Terry McLaurin in him. Washington loved his speed, his playmaking ability, and his competitiveness when the ball is in the air. He was highly rated on their board, and plays bigger than his size like DeSean Jackson and Steve Smith.

LIVE: HC Ron Rivera and GM Martin Mayhew meet with the media after Round 1 of the #NFLDraft https://t.co/4MRO8dqPfj — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 29, 2022

Jahan Dotson:

Night 1 = done. Mayhew on Dotson: “He’s kinda like Terry. He’s not the biggest guy, but the 50-50 balls, he can go up and get those” pic.twitter.com/RcGB2l4Ztt — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) April 29, 2022

Martin Mayhew on Jahan Dotson. First off, they liked him. "Speed, playmaking ability... competitive when the ball is in the air." — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 29, 2022

Can line up all over the place. Could be a fit at punt returner but doesn't sound like a major plan. — Locked On Commanders Podcast (@LOCommanders) April 29, 2022

Ron Rivera says they had Jahan Dotson "highly rated" but we're not getting a number. Offensive staff really liked him.



Rivera: teams knew Dotson was going to get the ball, and he made plays anyway. — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) April 29, 2022

Weve heard a lot about versatility but Rivera zeroed in on Dotson's interior route running as a great advantage. That means playing the slot. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 29, 2022

Ron Rivera found Jahan Dotson to be "composed" when he called and told Dotson he was the pick, and that's exactly how he was talking to us media folks too. Completely calm, very confident and likable — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) April 29, 2022

Dotson made PSU QBs better:

Quarterbacks often make receivers better, but at Penn State, Ron Rivera believes Jahan Dotson made their QB better by making some of the acrobatic catches he did — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) April 29, 2022

Dotson’s character:

Martin Mayhew noted Dotson's character: "A lot of times we spend more time with guys because we have questions. A lot of times we're NOT spending more time with guys because we don't have questions. Jahan was that type of guy." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 29, 2022

Trading back:

Martin Mayhew said they were leaning moving back from No. 11 "at the very beginning" and conversations had been in the works for the past few days. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) April 29, 2022

Could have traded back again:

Martin Mayhew says the Commanders could have traded back again from 16 but that Jahan Dotson was “too valuable” — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 29, 2022

Trading back on Day 2:

Mayhew said he feels the team has a good group of picks now, but he isn't ruling out trading back in Days 2 and 3 — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) April 29, 2022

Getting weapons for Carson Wentz:

Ron Rivera: "We wanted to make sure there are weapons around Carson. ... As we go through this draft, we're keeping that in mind." — Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) April 29, 2022

AJ Brown trade/new contact and the effect on Terry McLaurin:

On the new contract for AJ Brown, Ron Rivera says thats a different player/different style than Terry McLaurin. Rivera adds "we have started that process" with McLaurin. "We've talked" — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 29, 2022