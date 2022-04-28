 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jahan Dotson talks about getting the call and playing with one of the most underrated players in the league

Jahan Dotson talks to the media after being picked by the Commanders at #16

By Scott Jennings
Jahan Dotson was the 16th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft and even he was surprised that he went that high. He was watching an NBA playoff game on his phone when Ron Rivera’s number popped up. He thought he might go later in the 1st, or early tomorrow night, but he is now a top half of the 1st round guy, and he’s ready to get to work.

Dotson only had one meeting with Washington during that pre-draft process, and that was with WR Coach Drew Terrell. He said he can play inside or outside and he can’t wait to see where Offensive Coordinator Scott Turner uses him. He’s also very willing to handle punt returns if the team needs him there. He handled 25 punts over 4 years at PSU with a 13.5 y/r average and 1 TD.

