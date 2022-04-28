Jahan Dotson talks about getting the call and playing with one of the most underrated players in the league

Jahan Dotson was the 16th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft and even he was surprised that he went that high. He was watching an NBA playoff game on his phone when Ron Rivera’s number popped up. He thought he might go later in the 1st, or early tomorrow night, but he is now a top half of the 1st round guy, and he’s ready to get to work.

Dotson only had one meeting with Washington during that pre-draft process, and that was with WR Coach Drew Terrell. He said he can play inside or outside and he can’t wait to see where Offensive Coordinator Scott Turner uses him. He’s also very willing to handle punt returns if the team needs him there. He handled 25 punts over 4 years at PSU with a 13.5 y/r average and 1 TD.

Pre-draft interactions with Washington:

Jahan Dotson called it amazing to get drafted by the Commanders. Dotson only met with Washington once, with WR Coach Drew Terrell, and said getting picked by the Commanders was a surprise — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 29, 2022

Versatility:

Dotson says he’s a versatile wideout, can play inside and outside, and can’t wait to see what offensive coordinator Scott Turner has planned — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 29, 2022

Punt returns:

Dotson said he will “gladly” take on punt return duties if asked. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 29, 2022

Terry McLaurin:

Dotson said he can compliment Terry McLaurin very well. Working inside and out — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 29, 2022

Jahan Dotson on @TheTerry_25: “One of the most underrated receivers in the league, in my opinion. … I can’t wait to get to work with that guy and just learn from him.” — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 29, 2022

Surprised to go #16:

