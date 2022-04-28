One final look at this year's Quarterbacks

It's draft day and while it's unlikely Washington will be selecting a QB tonight, it's still an option tomorrow if the right one is available. The Carson Wentz trade gave Ron Rivera his starter for this year, but he also did extensive work on this QB class. Here are my breakdowns of 5 of this year's QBs.

Malik Willis

In the 2022 NFL Draft, there is one quarterback that is your definition of upside: Malik Willis from Liberty is that player. He’s the type of guy that can extend plays, keep his eyes down the field while under pressure, and he has the arm talent to make every single throw; however, Willis is in desperate need of development. He’s nowhere near starting in the NFL at this point. In this video, we’ll go over his strengths and weaknesses. Overall, I gave Malik Willis a mid-first round grade. I think he has a ridiculous amount of upside... The question is whether or not he can take advantage of it.

Kenny Pickett

When you think about Kenny Pickett, the first thing that comes to mind is his breakout season. Before the year started, Pickett wasn’t even on most scouts’ radars. He was seen as your average ACC quarterback and I doubt many had him that high on their boards. He finished both 2019 and 2020 throwing for 13 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. Well in 2021 things changed drastically... Pickett threw for over 4,300 yards, and he also converted 42 touchdowns while only throwing 7 interceptions. This breakout performance was one of the best we’ve seen in some time. The level of improvement that Pickett showed makes him an intriguing prospect in this year’s draft. In this video, I discussed Pickett’s strengths and weaknesses. I also discussed why I would not draft him in the first round of the upcoming NFL Draft.

Desmond Ridder

Desmond Ridder is the model of a pro-style quarterback entering the NFL. How he quickly progresses through his reads. How he throws with perfect timing and anticipation. And how Ridder can see the entire field for each throw is what makes him one of the top quarterbacks in this class... While there’s a ton to like about Ridder, he has one major question mark: his accuracy. Is it fixable? In this video, I discussed Ridder’s strengths and weaknesses. I also discussed why I think he’s a late first - early second round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Matt Corral

When it comes to Matt Corral, you see a player that is the epitome of a college quarterback. He’s not very tall standing at 6’2; he’s pretty athletic, but he doesn’t have elite speed or anything like that; and Corral has a lean build only weighing around 210 pounds. During his time at Ole Miss, he was pretty consistent throwing for 3,300 yards over the past two seasons. Honestly, from a college perspective, Corral is the type of quarterback that many teams would kill for. The question is whether or not he’ll develop into something more than that at the next level? In this video breakdown, I looked at Matt Corral’s strength and weaknesses as he enters the 2022 NFL Draft. I currently have him as a third round grade.

Sam Howell

Out of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft, Sam Howell is by far the most frustrating. On one hand, you see the arm strength, improvisational ability, and how he made some laser throws down the field. While on the other hand, you see a player marred with inconsistencies. During this season, you saw a rollercoaster of a quarterback. A player that hit some ridiculous throws, but also missed some lay-ups. Out of the top quarterbacks in this class, it wouldn’t shock me in the slightest if Howell ended up being the best. It also wouldn’t shock me if Howell ended up as the worst. In this video breakdown, I looked at Sam Howell’s strength and weaknesses as he enters the 2022 NFL Draft. I currently have him as a mid-second round grade.