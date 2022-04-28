Get your Jahan Dotson jersey here!

The Washington Commanders have made their first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and their first pick under their new team name. They traded down in the 1st round from #11 to #16 and picked Penn State WR Jahan Dotson. He will join Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel as they try to reshape Washington’s offense with new QB Carson Wentz under center. Dotson has a chance to make a big impact early in his career and Fanatics has his new jersey available!