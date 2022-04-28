KS4GM’s 2022 Real Time Draft Analysis: Day 1

You’ve read the player profiles, you’ve read the mock drafts (so many mock drafts), you’ve even memorized the Draft Commandments. It’s hard to imagine it, but we’re mere minutes from the kick off of the 2022 NFL Draft. Finally!

Now, we get to spend the next 3 days analyzing, dissecting, and hopefully, in the case of the Washington Commanders, celebrating the decisions throughout the draft. This article will provide a running, real time commentary on the draft, with a particular eye on the questionable (or inspired!) moves by each of the franchises. I look forward to discussing them with you in the comments.

Analysis will primarily be done through the lens of my Draft Commandments, laid out over the course of the past week. More details can be found at the links below:

Draft Commandments, Volume 1

I. Thou shalt not draft offensive skill positions (other than QB) in the first round.

II. Thou shalt always be looking to accumulate more picks, particularly on Day 2.

Draft Commandments, Volume 2

III. Thou shalt attempt to draft the best player available.

IV. Thou shalt not draft (primarily) for need.

Draft Commandments, Volume 3

V. Thou shalt build trust relationships with other franchises.

VI. Thou shalt draft with the future in mind

Draft Commandments, Volume 4

VII. In the absence of a definite long term option at QB, use your top half of the first round pick to take the best QB (with a consensus first round grade) available.

VIII. Don’t be afraid to use a late round pick to take a flyer on a top talent who has slipped.

Team needs taken from CBS Sports.

Day 1:

Pick 1: Jacksonville Jaguars

Needs: LB, DT, C, TE, S, OT, LB

Pick 2: Detroit Lions

Needs: LB, WR, CB, DT, S, EDGE, LB

Pick 3: Houston Texans

Needs: OG, C, CB, S, EDGE, LB, WR

Pick 4: New York Jets

Needs: CB, EDGE, LB, WR, OT, DT, LB

Pick 5: NY Giants

Needs: OT, OG, C, EDGE, LB, S

Pick 6: Carolina Panthers

Needs: OT, OG, CB, TE, QB, LB, S

Pick 7: NY Giants

Needs: OT, OG, C, EDGE, LB, S

Pick 8: Atlanta Falcons

Needs: WR, RB, LB, EDGE, S, CB, WR

Pick 9: Seattle Seahawks

Needs: QB, OT, OG, CB, EDGE, LB, OT

Pick 10: NY Jets

Needs: CB, EDGE, LB, WR, OT, DT, LB

Pick 11: Washington Commanders

Needs: CB, LB, OG, S, WR, TE

