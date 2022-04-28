Washington trades back in the first round with the Saints

The Washington Commanders have done their first trade during the 2022 NFL draft, trading back with the New Orleans Saints. They will move back 5 spots and pick at #16(unless they trade back again). Washington adds a 3rd round pick(#98) and a 4th round(#120) in a deep draft. They traded their original 3rd round pick to the Indianapolis Colts as part of the Carson Wentz trade, and also traded their 5th round pick last year to pick up an extra 6th and 7th.

There was a ton of talent that Washington fans wanted still on the board, but that is also a reason Washington was able to get the first trade down of this year’s draft. Only two wide receivers(Drake London and Garrett Wilson) have come off the board so far and Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton is still available. Washington is banking on one of their players still being available at #16.

New Orleans traded up for the WR that I thought Washington was looking at(Chris Olave). Shortly after Washington traded down, the Minnesota Vikings pulled off an even bigger trading down, going all the way down to #32 with the division rival Detroit Lions.

The picks going to Washington: 16, 98 and 120. https://t.co/3CW1qs6aoO — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 29, 2022

This is a home run trade for Washington pic.twitter.com/KwrhgzGETg — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) April 29, 2022

Washington’s draft picks:

Round 1(#16):

Round 2(#47):

Round 3(#98)

Round 4(#113):

Round 4(#120):

Round 6(#189):

Round 7(#230):

Round 7(#240):