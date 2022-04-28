 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Washington Selects Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State in the First Round of 2022 NFL Draft

Washington welcomes the newest member of the family, Jahan Dotson, after making him the 16th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

By Scott Jennings
/ new
Penn State v Maryland Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

Draft day is finally here and Washington has made their pick after trading down from #11. They needed to pick up some more mid-round picks, and added a 3rd and 4th for dropping down to #16. This trade will be controversial because they lost the opportunity to draft Chris Olave who the Saints traded up for, along with fellow WR Jameson Williams and Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton.

Washington has drafted Penn State WR Jahan Dotson with the 16th pick to pair him with Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel. Ron Rivera has told anyone that will listen that the goal is to protect Carson Wentz and give him more playmakers to make sure he has every opportunity to be successful here.

Washington’s draft picks:

Round 1(#16): Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

Round 2(#47):

Round 3(#98)

Round 4(#113):

Round 4(#120):

Round 6(#189):

Round 7(#230):

Round 7(#240):

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...