Washington Selects Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State in the First Round of 2022 NFL Draft

Draft day is finally here and Washington has made their pick after trading down from #11. They needed to pick up some more mid-round picks, and added a 3rd and 4th for dropping down to #16. This trade will be controversial because they lost the opportunity to draft Chris Olave who the Saints traded up for, along with fellow WR Jameson Williams and Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton.

Washington has drafted Penn State WR Jahan Dotson with the 16th pick to pair him with Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel. Ron Rivera has told anyone that will listen that the goal is to protect Carson Wentz and give him more playmakers to make sure he has every opportunity to be successful here.

Jahan Dotson: 4.43 40

Curtis Samuel: 4.31 40

Terry McLaurin: 4.35 40

Antonio Gibson: 4.39 40

Dyami Brown: 4.44 40#Commanders — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) April 29, 2022

New Commanders WR Jahan Dotson in #ReceptionPerception:



- Best hands in the draft - lowest drop rate and ranked 4th in contested catch rate (81.3%)

- Best zone-beater in the class with a 96th percentile success rate

- Doug Baldwin comphttps://t.co/a25x5BrXg3 pic.twitter.com/zO0NInettZ — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) April 29, 2022

Jahan Dotson was drafted with pick 16 of round 1 in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 6.33 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1023 out of 2785 WR from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/Q1kosQTt8c #RAS #Commanders pic.twitter.com/2uA1a48zBb — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 29, 2022

Washington’s draft picks:

Round 1(#16): Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

Round 2(#47):

Round 3(#98)

Round 4(#113):

Round 4(#120):

Round 6(#189):

Round 7(#230):

Round 7(#240):