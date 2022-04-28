 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Welcome to the First Round of the 2022 NFL Draft!

The 1st round of the NFL Draft is finally here!

By Scott Jennings
2020 NFL Draft - Round 1 Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images

The mock drafts are(almost) done and it’s just about time to get to the 2022 NFL draft. Washington enter the draft with the #11 overall pick.. Ron Rivera, Martin Mayhew, and Marty Hurney go into this year’s draft with 8 picks. The action starts tonight at 8pm, and continues through Saturday night when UDFA signings are reported.

DO NOT TIP PICKS IN THE COMMENTS!

Day 1: Round 1

When: Thursday April 28th at 8 p.m. Eastern

Time per pick: 10 minutes

TV channels: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

Online: WatchESPN, NFL.com, ESPN+ (signup here), fuboTV (signup here)

Radio: ESPN Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio

Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook

Livestream from FedEx Field:

Washington’s draft picks:

Round 1(#11):

Round 2(#47):

Round 4(#113):

Round 6(#189):

Round 7(#230):

Round 7(#240):

Draft Order - Round 1

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars - Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia
  2. Detroit Lions - Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan
  3. Houston Texans - Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
  4. New York Jets - Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
  5. New York Giants - Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Orgeon
  6. Carolina Panthers - Ickey Ekwonu, OT, North Carolina State
  7. New York Giants (from Chicago) - Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
  8. Atlanta Falcons - Drake London, WR, USC
  9. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) - Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
  10. New York Jets (from Seattle) -
  11. Washington Commanders -
  12. Minnesota Vikings -
  13. Houston Texans (from Cleveland) -
  14. Baltimore Ravens -
  15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami) -
  16. New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis via Philadelphia) -
  17. Los Angeles Chargers -
  18. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans) -
  19. New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia) -
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers -
  21. New England Patriots -
  22. Green Bay Packers (Las Vegas) -
  23. Arizona Cardinals -
  24. Dallas Cowboys -
  25. Buffalo Bills -
  26. Tennessee Titans -
  27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers -
  28. Green Bay Packers -
  29. Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco via Miami) -
  30. Kansas City Chiefs -
  31. Cincinnati Bengals -
  32. Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams) -

Full 7 round draft order

