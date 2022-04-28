2022 NFL Draft: The First Round Continues!

The mock drafts are(almost) done and it’s just about time to get to the 2022 NFL draft. Washington enter the draft with the #11 overall pick.. Ron Rivera, Martin Mayhew, and Marty Hurney go into this year’s draft with 8 picks. The action starts tonight at 8pm, and continues through Saturday night when UDFA signings are reported.
DO NOT TIP PICKS IN THE COMMENTS!
Day 1: Round 1
When: Thursday April 28th at 8 p.m. Eastern
Time per pick: 10 minutes
TV channels: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes
Online: WatchESPN, NFL.com, ESPN+ (signup here), fuboTV (signup here)
Radio: ESPN Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio
Odds: Draft Kings
Livestream from FedEx Field:
Washington’s draft picks:
Round 1(#11):
Round 2(#47):
Round 4(#113):
Round 6(#189):
Round 7(#230):
Round 7(#240):
Draft Order - Round 1
- Jacksonville Jaguars - Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia
- Detroit Lions - Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan
- Houston Texans - Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
- New York Jets - Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
- New York Giants - Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Orgeon
- Carolina Panthers - Ickey Ekwonu, OT, North Carolina State
- New York Giants (from Chicago) - Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
- Atlanta Falcons - Drake London, WR, USC
- Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) -
- New York Jets (from Seattle) -
- Washington Commanders -
- Minnesota Vikings -
- Houston Texans (from Cleveland) -
- Baltimore Ravens -
- Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami) -
- New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis via Philadelphia) -
- Los Angeles Chargers -
- Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans) -
- New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia) -
- Pittsburgh Steelers -
- New England Patriots -
- Green Bay Packers (Las Vegas) -
- Arizona Cardinals -
- Dallas Cowboys -
- Buffalo Bills -
- Tennessee Titans -
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers -
- Green Bay Packers -
- Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco via Miami) -
- Kansas City Chiefs -
- Cincinnati Bengals -
- Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams) -
