2022 NFL Draft: The First Round Continues!

The mock drafts are(almost) done and it’s just about time to get to the 2022 NFL draft. Washington enter the draft with the #11 overall pick.. Ron Rivera, Martin Mayhew, and Marty Hurney go into this year’s draft with 8 picks. The action starts tonight at 8pm, and continues through Saturday night when UDFA signings are reported.

Day 1: Round 1

When: Thursday April 28th at 8 p.m. Eastern

Time per pick: 10 minutes

TV channels: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

Online: WatchESPN, NFL.com, ESPN+ (signup here), fuboTV (signup here)

Radio: ESPN Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio

Odds: Draft Kings

Livestream from FedEx Field:

Washington’s draft picks:

Round 1(#11):

Round 2(#47):

Round 4(#113):

Round 6(#189):

Round 7(#230):

Round 7(#240):

Draft Order - Round 1

Jacksonville Jaguars - Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia Detroit Lions - Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan Houston Texans - Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU New York Jets - Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, CB, Cincinnati New York Giants - Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Orgeon Carolina Panthers - Ickey Ekwonu, OT, North Carolina State New York Giants (from Chicago) - Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Atlanta Falcons - Drake London, WR, USC Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) - New York Jets (from Seattle) - Washington Commanders - Minnesota Vikings - Houston Texans (from Cleveland) - Baltimore Ravens - Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami) - New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis via Philadelphia) - Los Angeles Chargers - Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans) - New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia) - Pittsburgh Steelers - New England Patriots - Green Bay Packers (Las Vegas) - Arizona Cardinals - Dallas Cowboys - Buffalo Bills - Tennessee Titans - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Green Bay Packers - Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco via Miami) - Kansas City Chiefs - Cincinnati Bengals - Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams) -

Full 7 round draft order

