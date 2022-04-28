 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to Watch the 2022 NFL Draft

Where, how, and when to watch the 2022 NFL Draft

By Scott Jennings
The mock drafts are (almost) done and it’s just about time to get to the 2022 NFL draft. Washington enters the draft with the #11 overall pick. Ron Rivera, Martin Mayhew, and Marty Hurney go into this year’s draft with 6 total picks. The action starts Thursday night at 8pm, and continues through Saturday night when UDFA signings are reported.

Day 1: Round 1

When: Thursday April 28th at 8 p.m. Eastern

Time per pick: 10 minutes

TV channels: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

Online: WatchESPN, NFL.com, ESPN+ (signup here), fuboTV (signup here)

Radio: ESPN Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio

Day 2: Rounds 2 & 3

When: Friday April 29th at 7 p.m. Eastern

Time per pick: 7 minutes for round 2; 5 minutes for round 3

TV channels: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

Online: WatchESPN, NFL.com, ESPN+ (signup here), fuboTV (signup here)

Radio: ESPN Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio

Day 3: Rounds 4 through 7

When: Saturday April 30th at 12 p.m. Eastern

Time per pick: 5 minutes for rounds 4-6; 4 minutes for round 7

TV channels: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

Online: WatchESPN, NFL.com, ESPN+ (signup here), fuboTV (signup here)

Radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio

Washington’s draft picks:

Round 1(#11):

Round 2(#47):

Round 4(#113):

Round 6(#189):

Round 7(#230):

Round 7(#240):

Draft Order - Round 1

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars
  2. Detroit Lions
  3. Houston Texans
  4. New York Jets
  5. New York Giants
  6. Carolina Panthers
  7. New York Giants (from Chicago)
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)
  10. New York Jets (from Seattle)
  11. Washington Commanders
  12. Minnesota Vikings
  13. Houston Texans (from Cleveland)
  14. Baltimore Ravens
  15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami)
  16. New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis via Philadelphia)
  17. Los Angeles Chargers
  18. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)
  19. New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia)
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. New England Patriots
  22. Green Bay Packers (Las Vegas)
  23. Arizona Cardinals
  24. Dallas Cowboys
  25. Buffalo Bills
  26. Tennessee Titans
  27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  28. Green Bay Packers
  29. Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco via Miami)
  30. Kansas City Chiefs
  31. Cincinnati Bengals
  32. Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams)

Full 7 round draft order

