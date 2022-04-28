How to Watch the 2022 NFL Draft

The mock drafts are (almost) done and it’s just about time to get to the 2022 NFL draft. Washington enters the draft with the #11 overall pick. Ron Rivera, Martin Mayhew, and Marty Hurney go into this year’s draft with 6 total picks. The action starts Thursday night at 8pm, and continues through Saturday night when UDFA signings are reported.
Day 1: Round 1
When: Thursday April 28th at 8 p.m. Eastern
Time per pick: 10 minutes
TV channels: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes
Online: WatchESPN, NFL.com, ESPN+ (signup here), fuboTV (signup here)
Radio: ESPN Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio
Day 2: Rounds 2 & 3
When: Friday April 29th at 7 p.m. Eastern
Time per pick: 7 minutes for round 2; 5 minutes for round 3
TV channels: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes
Online: WatchESPN, NFL.com, ESPN+ (signup here), fuboTV (signup here)
Radio: ESPN Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio
Day 3: Rounds 4 through 7
When: Saturday April 30th at 12 p.m. Eastern
Time per pick: 5 minutes for rounds 4-6; 4 minutes for round 7
TV channels: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes
Online: WatchESPN, NFL.com, ESPN+ (signup here), fuboTV (signup here)
Radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio
Washington’s draft picks:
Round 1(#11):
Round 2(#47):
Round 4(#113):
Round 6(#189):
Round 7(#230):
Round 7(#240):
Draft Order - Round 1
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Detroit Lions
- Houston Texans
- New York Jets
- New York Giants
- Carolina Panthers
- New York Giants (from Chicago)
- Atlanta Falcons
- Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)
- New York Jets (from Seattle)
- Washington Commanders
- Minnesota Vikings
- Houston Texans (from Cleveland)
- Baltimore Ravens
- Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami)
- New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis via Philadelphia)
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)
- New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia)
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- New England Patriots
- Green Bay Packers (Las Vegas)
- Arizona Cardinals
- Dallas Cowboys
- Buffalo Bills
- Tennessee Titans
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Green Bay Packers
- Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco via Miami)
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams)
Loading comments...