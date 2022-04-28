All aTwitter: 28 April 2022 - The NFL Draft has arrived!

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

We have exercised DE Montez Sweat's fifth-year option pic.twitter.com/tetz4AUYah — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 27, 2022

Coming to you live from Las Vegas for #NFLDraft week!



@MGMNatlHarbor — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 27, 2022

POV: You’re a proud @Commanders fan and Washington GOLD Season Ticket Member on your way to sit in your new Terrace Table for our inaugural season… The weather is great, the beer is cold, and the food is free.



Contact me today to make this YOUR reality! #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/pNVVA37sZ8 — Kaitlyn McComb (@commanderkait) April 27, 2022

You are correct! Due to popular demand, we are installing 20 more. — Kaitlyn McComb (@commanderkait) April 28, 2022

By this time tomorrow we'll all know who the newest Commander is — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 28, 2022

I think most @Commanders fans generally want the team to succeed and move beyond the black cloud that’s followed the franchise for the past 20+ seasons. It starts by nailing your top draft pick each year and tomorrow is no different. They 100% can’t miss on the selection. #NFL — Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) April 27, 2022

Does Ron have a secret handshake deal with Trai Turner and Star Lotulelei for after the draft? — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) April 27, 2022

Teams I'm hearing the most about in potential trades - Eagles, Seahawks, Packers. Some execs believe run on WR could come in top 10. Wilson, Williams, London all hot. — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) April 27, 2022

Rivera is smart and he knows that if things go poorly this year with Wentz under center, there's a real chance he gets fired.



If they are targeting WR, they'll draft someone they think can produce from day one. They can't afford to wait. — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) April 27, 2022

He just runs away from defenders… https://t.co/WDilyq4ldZ — John Keim (@john_keim) April 27, 2022

My top 10 favorite 'realistic' options for the #Commanders at 11. (Not a prediction; what I'd do).



1) Jameson Williams

2) Garrett Wilson

3) Kyle Hamilton

4) Derek Stingley

5) Chris Olave

6) Drake London

7) Devin Lloyd

8) Trent McDuffie

9) Nakobe Dean

10) Jordan Davis — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 28, 2022

After listening to RivEra right now on their live in deffffff thinking he’s loving Olave — Rant Burgundy (@ImRantBurgundy) April 28, 2022

From @JFowlerESPN this morning. "the word heading into draft weekend is the #WashingtonCommanders have done a lot of research on Ole Miss' Matt Corral, researching his background from high school to college. Washington could be looking for quarterback help on Day 2 of the draft. — Kevin Sheehan (@kevinsheehanDC) April 27, 2022

The idea that Drake London can't separate and is only a contested catch WR is lazy. Does he have top-end speed that will blow the top off of defenses? No, but that's not where he wins. He's surprisingly smooth for his size and can separate at the short to intermediate level https://t.co/2uooQu5sKC — Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) April 27, 2022

Given connections, probably worth paying attention to this. pic.twitter.com/XxXvpeyiJO — Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) April 28, 2022

“Derek Stingley hasn’t played good football since 2019”



*literally second play of Week 3, 2021*: pic.twitter.com/VyESKfpLW8 — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) April 28, 2022

I think the DT issue is overblown, to be honest;



1) the report of not offering Payne a new contract could 100% be a smokescreen/negotiating tactic



2) we still have Payne this year so DT isn't an urgent need short term https://t.co/9kljLiyG8R — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) April 28, 2022

New helmet for when the players come out the tunnel❗️ #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/Q7kLIfCDq5 — Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) April 27, 2022

Each year, unexpected players sneak into round one. One possibility this year is USC pass rusher Drake Jackson, whose agent Drew Rosenhaus said that “multiple teams” predicted to him Wednesday that Jackson - who had 15 top 30 visits - “would be a surprise first-round pick.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 28, 2022

It sounds like Giants WR Kadarius Toney is staying put for now. The latest:https://t.co/RS0nrrXgJC — Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) April 28, 2022

Darren Waller says he's spoken with the Raiders and been told, "there’s no trade that’s going to happen"https://t.co/o1BiN78aIh pic.twitter.com/DU1DfVVUy4 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 28, 2022

How does this make you feel? pic.twitter.com/WvUBnW4Aem — FanDuel (@FanDuel) April 26, 2022

Redrafting the 2020 NFL Draft.



What would you change❓ pic.twitter.com/BH6LIiCkfr — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 27, 2022

Man, I thought I knew everything about my favorite team’s players. I never knew Art Monk was with The Jets … pic.twitter.com/bx35ErYzw4 — R.I.P. Matthias Andrew Burley (5/24/20) (@Jeronimobrat) April 27, 2022

When you see a mock with the Commanders going QB at 11 pic.twitter.com/7vQbWQQzCz — Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) April 28, 2022

