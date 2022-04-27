All aTwitter: 27 April 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

.@FedExField's brand new look



See you there Thursday night! — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 26, 2022

Commanders logos have officially been painted at FedEx Field. ( via the Commanders' Instagram account) https://t.co/IEnkmewfhj pic.twitter.com/YiaDZNRsqU — Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) April 26, 2022

Notes and quotes from head coach Ron Rivera and GM Martin Mayhew's meeting with the media ahead of the draft — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 25, 2022

1. Ioannidis was not productive, my dude.

2. Settle is far from irreplaceable.

3. Free agency isn't over.

4. Payne is better than Settle, but rated in the middle of the pack among DTs. It's not the end of the world if we have to find a replacement in 2023 — Asshai Hulud (@Skaterx999) April 26, 2022

If the #Commanders aren't going to extend DaRon Payne (I wouldn't after paying Allen at DT), they should have been trying to trade him this offseason.



I'll never get why they didn't re-sign Settle, keep Ioannidis and trade Payne for picks. The offseason plan at DT has been odd. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 26, 2022

Four years later and we still are searching for a safety.



And Payne is about to walk.



Good times. #Commanders https://t.co/gTPRgqauMS — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) April 27, 2022

And Jamin Davis wasn't a surprise — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) April 27, 2022

Kyle Hamilton was a top 3 prospect for 18 months heading into this draft. Then people started talking about all the things he can’t do instead of why he has been so valuable. 4 years of game film reduced into a prospect profile only to slide bc of a bad 40 time is insane to me. — Paul Williams (@FiftyGutBlog) April 26, 2022

Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but he tells @CameronWolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in the 2022 NFL Draft.https://t.co/kxpGpfC2VZ pic.twitter.com/Qj8l5zBRDr — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 27, 2022

#Broncos RB Melvin Gordon is re-signing with Denver, as the two sides have agreed to terms on a 1-year deal worth up to $5M, source said. A key move before the draft. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2022

This may the dumbest possible ending to a baseball game and I needed the laugh badly pic.twitter.com/WebnQaeYl6 — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) April 27, 2022

NFL Draft meeting pic.twitter.com/jBytDIWHM6 — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) April 26, 2022

