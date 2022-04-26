Daily Slop: Commanders’ draft strategy includes focus on middle rounds; Chase Young’s doing ‘exactly what he needs to do’ with ACL recovery

Commanders draft buzz: What I’m hearing on Drake London’s surge, Daron Payne’s future and more - The Athletic

London seems like Washington's best fit at wideout, while Payne could be the odd D-lineman out. Plus, top-10 buzz and what it means at 11.

NFL draft: Commanders consider Kyle Hamilton, Derek Stingley Jr. - The Washington Post

Washington struck gold in Terry McLaurin. Could another Ohio State WR be next? | RSN

Commanders' draft strategy includes focus on middle rounds - The Washington Post

Terry McLaurin's potential contract extension won't impact Commanders' draft plans | RSN

Ron Rivera provides injury updates on Curtis Samuel, Logan Thomas | RSN

Chase Young's doing 'exactly what he needs to do' with ACL recovery | RSN

4 takeaways from Ron Rivera, Martin Mayhew's pre-draft press conference

Commanders 2022 Mock Draft Madness 12.0

D.C., Virginia attorneys general will investigate Commanders - The Washington Post

Virginia attorney general's office to investigate Washington Commanders' alleged financial improprieties

An NFL Draft analyst breaks down Sauce Gardner vs. Derek Stingley Jr. debate | RSN

