 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Can Khalil Shakir Continue His Playmaking with the Commanders?

Hogs Haven takes a look at 2022 NFL Draft prospects that could contribute to the Commanders

By dg28
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 31 Boise State v Florida State Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Khalil Shakir, WR

School: Boise State | Conference: Mountain West

College Experience: Senior | Age: ?

Height / Weight: 6’0” / 196 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 3rd – 4th round

Player Comparison: Nelson Agholor

College Statistics

Player Overview

Khalil Shakir primarily played running back in high school, but his ability to gain yards on the ground or through the air attracted attention. He became a four-star recruit that chose Boise State over a number of Pac-12 teams. It took time for Shakir to adjust to playing receiver full-time, but he established himself as one of the best by his sophomore season, earning All-Mountain West honorable mention. His production was steady throughout the remainder of his career. He finished by having his best season as a senior, earning first team All-Mountain West.

Strengths

  • Quickly eats up space between him and his defender
  • Great body control and adjustment to the ball in the air
  • Reliable hands, especially in traffic
  • Shows both elusiveness and power running after catch
  • Punt and kick return ability

Weaknesses

  • Route running needs refinement, especially coming out of breaks
  • Lack of length limits catch radius
  • Hip tightness evident when changing directions
  • A lot of free releases; can he beat press?

Let’s see his work

How He Fits On The Team

If you can get the ball in Khalil Shakir’s hands, he really stands out. As a wideout or a returner, Shakir will shake defenders, break tackles, or run through players. For him to be a consistent contributor, he has to refine his game at receiver. While he has speed and good hands, he has to show improvement coming out of his breaks with suddenness and quickness to create separation.

With the departure of DeAndre Carter, Shakir can come to Washington and immediately assume his role. He can takeover return duties and provide depth at slot receiver - important if Curtis Samuel deals with injuries in the upcoming season - and run gadget plays. This will give him time to improve his weakness and see if he can step into a starting role as Samuel’s contract comes to an end. With improvement, he should become a starting slot receiver that can flex outside on occasion.

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...