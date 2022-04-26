Can Khalil Shakir Continue His Playmaking with the Commanders?

Khalil Shakir, WR

School: Boise State | Conference: Mountain West

College Experience: Senior | Age: ?

Height / Weight: 6’0” / 196 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 3rd – 4th round

Player Comparison: Nelson Agholor

College Statistics

Player Overview

Khalil Shakir primarily played running back in high school, but his ability to gain yards on the ground or through the air attracted attention. He became a four-star recruit that chose Boise State over a number of Pac-12 teams. It took time for Shakir to adjust to playing receiver full-time, but he established himself as one of the best by his sophomore season, earning All-Mountain West honorable mention. His production was steady throughout the remainder of his career. He finished by having his best season as a senior, earning first team All-Mountain West.

Strengths

Quickly eats up space between him and his defender

Great body control and adjustment to the ball in the air

Reliable hands, especially in traffic

Shows both elusiveness and power running after catch

Punt and kick return ability

Weaknesses

Route running needs refinement, especially coming out of breaks

Lack of length limits catch radius

Hip tightness evident when changing directions

A lot of free releases; can he beat press?

Let’s see his work

SLEEPER ALERT - Khalil Shakir, Boise State pic.twitter.com/UquOp2ivkB — Wide Receiver University (@wr_university) April 21, 2022

Only WR with 85+ grades in each of the past three seasons:



Khalil Shakir pic.twitter.com/F3foZffVN5 — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 20, 2022

Khalil Shakir is a WR prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored an unofficial 7.35 RAS at the Combine out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 679 out of 2557 WR from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/MTKYuV7pF0 #RAS via @Mathbomb pic.twitter.com/kq9GmEaGb3 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 4, 2022

How He Fits On The Team

If you can get the ball in Khalil Shakir’s hands, he really stands out. As a wideout or a returner, Shakir will shake defenders, break tackles, or run through players. For him to be a consistent contributor, he has to refine his game at receiver. While he has speed and good hands, he has to show improvement coming out of his breaks with suddenness and quickness to create separation.

With the departure of DeAndre Carter, Shakir can come to Washington and immediately assume his role. He can takeover return duties and provide depth at slot receiver - important if Curtis Samuel deals with injuries in the upcoming season - and run gadget plays. This will give him time to improve his weakness and see if he can step into a starting role as Samuel’s contract comes to an end. With improvement, he should become a starting slot receiver that can flex outside on occasion.