Kevin Austin, Jr. Could Emerge as a Receiving Threat for the Commanders

Kevin Austin Jr., WR

School: University of Notre Dame | Conference: FBS Independent

College Experience: Junior | Age: ?

Height / Weight: 6’2” 200lbs

Projected Draft Status: 6th round

Player Comparison: Racey McRath

College Statistics

Player Overview

Kevin Austin Jr. is a 4-star recruit who had a rocky road in his collegiate career with the Fighting Irish. He was suspended for violating team rules in 2019, and suffered two-foot injuries in 2020, leading to almost no production. As a junior, Austin Jr. was the feature receiver for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the 2021 season with 48 receptions, 888 receiving yards, and 7 TDs.

Kevin Austin Jr. is viewed to be a supremely athletic gifted developmental receiver given his mix of eye-popping attributes with the lack of on-field reps. He is primarily a downfield threat that needs to mix in other routes to be able to stick on an NFL roster. His success in the NFL is dependent on how fast he can learn at the pro level.

Strengths

Big play receiver. Averages at least 18.0 yards per reception each season.

Physically gifted and explosive. Chiseled frame with speed to boot.

Great at separation on vertical routes.

Good tracking on deep throws.

Willing blocker.

Has the ability to be dangerous after the catch.

Weaknesses

Only one season of substantial production (54 catches in his entire career).

Limited playing time in 3 seasons.

Doesn’t consistently win early on other routes.

Needs work on press release.

Needs work getting in short and intermediate breaks.

Needs to expand and improve route tree beyond go-routes, slants, posts, outs, and hitches.

Kevin Austin is a WR prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.93 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 19 out of 2587 WR from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/yQ5IiryhM1 #RAS pic.twitter.com/9bvzmGLkJK — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 18, 2022

How Will He Fit On The Team

Selecting Kevin Austin Jr. means the offensive staff sees him being a benefit to the receiving corps and is willing to invest in a year or two before he can be a contributor. The wide receiver room needs immediate contributors outside McLaurin. Adding Austin Jr. could possibly help the Commanders in the long-term. He has the physical attributes that you can not teach. However, he will have to contend with a plethora of Washington receivers that are stuck between the lower depth chart and practice squad. Washington needs all the wide receiver help they can get. Even with a Day 1 or 2 selection, a flyer selection of Austin Jr. can pay dividends with time and good development.