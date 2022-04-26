All aTwitter: 26 April 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
MUST SEE— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) April 25, 2022
For the FIRST TIME the Washington Commanders name and logo is on the field at FedEx!! @wusa9 #TakeCommand
More: https://t.co/teLQVHnN4R pic.twitter.com/uMqDvKtVhL
I see changes are happening around the stadium and it looks good @Commanders @HogfarmerChris pic.twitter.com/lfd6tRT4Dc— nats (@dnats20_) April 25, 2022
Take. Jameson. Williams. https://t.co/eN0kzzf6iq— Faddy (@FaddyBoomaLardy) April 25, 2022
I have Wilson first. A healthy Williams would challenge him. What’s unique, is this WR class offers a little bit of something for every team need.— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) April 25, 2022
If you want that big-bodied guy, you have London, Burks and Pickens. If you want a speed guy you have Wilson, Williams or Olave.
The two WRs I keep hearing that the #Commanders are highest on are Drake London and Chris Olave.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 26, 2022
The people I talk to don't link them to Garrett Wilson. A lot of draft pundits regard Wilson higher and often mock him to Washington. But I'm not sure the team sees it the same way.
(to clarify; just my gut vibes. not suggesting any inside info here)— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) April 25, 2022
Dont count out OLine for Commanders https://t.co/98RTEySHJA— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 25, 2022
Within the past week, as the draft has drawn closer, multiple teams in the top half of the draft have inquired with others to try to trade back in the first round, per sources. So far, the interest in moving back in Thursday’s draft has greatly exceeded the interest in moving up.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 25, 2022
Although the 2019 receiver class has generated plenty of headlines this offseason, the #Commanders and Terry McLaurin are still on a smooth extension track https://t.co/E0nvb0cuaO— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) April 26, 2022
"There's one guy in the draft that resembles what Deebo does."@WillieMcGinest | @NFLTotalAccess pic.twitter.com/ppDEJkkjdA— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 25, 2022
Also found this intriguing from today's presser.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) April 26, 2022
Ron Rivera and Martin Mayhew sharing their thoughts.
Credit: Commanders PR pic.twitter.com/ecDEXBZXQu
The Curtis Samuel Memorial Side Field is beckoning. https://t.co/IUWXI3DdDS— Danny Rouhier (@funnydanny) April 25, 2022
And Josh Doctson Memorial Exercise Bike located in the Jordan Reed Wing of the Rehabilitation Center.— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) April 25, 2022
From our story... Karl Racine's office said it is investigating “allegations of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct, the team’s cooperation with, and statements about, the investigation into these allegations, and more recently, the team’s ticket sales practices.”— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) April 26, 2022
The news of the investigation by the D.C. attorney general's office comes after Virginia's AG, Jason S. Miyares, told the team earlier today that his office will investigate the allegations of financial improprieties by the team and owner Daniel Snyder.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) April 26, 2022
LETTER from the Virginia Attorney General saying they are going to open an investigation into allegations the Washington Commanders took part in financial improprieties.— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) April 25, 2022
More: https://t.co/3HHvb4fCV0 pic.twitter.com/YE4l5C60JM
From Lisa Banks and Debra Katz: pic.twitter.com/sXLZN4WTXU— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) April 25, 2022
The office of A.G. Karl A. Racine said its harassment investigation into the Commanders has been ongoing since the fall of 2021.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 26, 2022
Updated with info from DC Attorney General Karl Racine on their investigation that began in the fall. https://t.co/7IAvatNEqH— John Keim (@john_keim) April 26, 2022
Punts footballs very far ✅— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 26, 2022
Not afraid to hit ✅@AztecFB punter @matt_araiza tells @rachelbonnetta that he's ready to take his booming left foot to the NFL @nflmx pic.twitter.com/cEZN4mvkJK
Lol no chance. https://t.co/vINVlgdSMj— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) April 26, 2022
49ers picked up Nick Bosa's fifth-year option today, not there ever was a doubt about that.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 25, 2022
Trade: Patriots dealt their fifth-round pick to the Texans for their sixth- and seventh-round picks, per sources.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 25, 2022
Last year, Kyle Shanahan showed up for the 49ers' pre-draft press conference. This year, with plenty of questions lingering about Deebo Samuel and few answers from the team, Shanahan was nowhere to be seen. https://t.co/jws7EBjVba— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 26, 2022
I don't know if "in stock" is the most shocking or least shocking thing about this item. All I know is if you made my 23-year demolition of this franchise into a sweatshirt, this is exactly how it would look. #TakeCommand https://t.co/dNm4I7yqJb— Damn Snyder (@Damn_Snyder) April 25, 2022
This was easily the funnest thing we saw all day — @MicahhParsons11 dropping the puck at @TheHersheyBears game:#NFL #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/RNpyAD77LQ— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) April 25, 2022
