Ron Rivera and Martin Mayhew talk about Washington’s plans for the 2022 NFL Draft

Ron Rivera and Martin Mayhew speak to the media

By Scott Jennings
Washington Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera and General Manager Martin Mayhew sat down with reporters for their annual pre-draft presser today and discussed a wide range of draft topics, but also talked about young players who are improving and some injured players who are recovering. Washington currently holds the 11th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, and also has 5 other picks spread out over Days 2&3. Washington is missing their 3rd round pick due to the Carson Wentz trade, and their 5th round pick from a trade with the Eagles last year that gave them an extra 6th(LS Cameron Cheeseman) and 7th(DE William Bradley-King). They also have a 7th round pick that was thrown in by the Colts.

Martin Mayhew talked about draft trades, and said their has been talks with other teams about moving up and down the draft board. He doesn’t expect Washington to finish the draft with only 6 draft picks, and they are expected to try to pick up more picks in the “middle of the draft” which Mayhew says starts early this year. Rivera did say that if there is a guy that they love(“have conviction on”) they will draft him at 11.

Washington’s draft board was set last Friday and they have several players with a 1st round grade. Rivera continues to emphasize that Carson Wentz is their QB his acquisition changed their plans in free agency and the draft. They would like to add a 3rd QB, but it will be later in the draft or after the draft concludes. Another point of emphasis for Rivera is both protecting their new franchise QB and also adding dynamic playmakers around him to give him every opportunity to succeed in Washington.

The plan continues to be signing Terry McLaurin to a long-term deal. He will reportedly not participate in on-field team activities that will start after the draft next month until he gets a new deal. Mayhew said they have had discussions with his team, but Rivera said whether his contract status won’t have any affect on who they draft this weekend.

Chase Young and Curtis Samuel are both recovering from season-ending injuries. Both players are doing good in their rehab. Young is attacking his recovery from a torn ACL and working with new Head Athletic Trainer Al Bellamy. Curtis Samuel has looked good during team workouts, and Rivera is confident when he sees him moving around.

