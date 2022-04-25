Daily Slop: Draft experts say Commanders should address hole in the secondary with first-round pick; Which teams have gotten the best draft value since 2012?

Whom should the Commanders draft first? Analysts say defense is key. - The Washington Post

Washington has plenty of needs, but draft experts say they should address hole in the secondary with their first pick.

Five predictions for the Commanders five days out from 2022 NFL Draft | RSN

Whether it's confusing or clear, JP Finlay has five predictions for Washington with draft day approaching.

Dwayne Haskins remembered by friends, family at memorial services - The Washington Post

In Pittsburgh, New Jersey and Maryland, teammates, coaches, friends and family reflected on the life of Dwayne Haskins.

Facts and figures from Ron Rivera's 11 previous NFL Drafts as head coach | RSN

Pete Hailey picks out numbers of note from the 11 NFL Drafts that Ron Rivera's been a part of as head coach.

Eleven targets for the Commanders at pick No. 11: Nakobe Dean | RSN

This series will preview players whom the Commanders could select at pick No. 11. Last up: LB Nakobe Dean.

Carson Strong, Bailey Zappe among QB draft options for Commanders - The Washington Post

In a weak draft class, the Commanders will have options in the later rounds, including Western Kentucky's Bailey Zappe and Nevada's Carson Strong.

Despite mystery around Haskins' death, quarterback leaves impact on those who knew him - Washington Times

Since Dwayne Haskins' death, much of the focus has centered on the why. Why was the young quarterback wandering in the middle of a highway? Why, if his car ran out of gas, as a 911 call suggested, did Haskins not just call for road service? Why did it all feel so avoidable?

2022 NFL draft - Jeff Legwold ranks the top 100 prospects

Longtime draft guru Jeff Legwold picks this year's top prospects. Eighty-three of his picks went in the top 100 in 2021.

NFL draft -- Which teams have gotten the best value since 2012? We rank all 32

We came up with a model to rank NFL teams by the value they got in the draft over the past decade with savvy picks. Plus: best classes, Day 3 steals and more.

Commanders Mock Draft Mailbag: Readers pass the test with WRs, trades and a few surprises - The Athletic

We were so ready to criticize our readers' mock drafts. But as it turns out, they (mostly) painted within the lines of reality.

Eleven targets for the Commanders at pick No. 11: Jameson Williams | RSN

This series will preview players whom the Commanders could select at pick No. 11. Next up: WR Jameson Williams.

PHOTOS | Offseason workouts, Day 3

The Washington Commanders continued the first week of their offseason workout program with strength and conditioning drills on the field and in the weight room.