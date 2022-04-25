Charlie Kolar Can Contribute at Tight End Right Away

Charlie Kolar, TE

School: Iowa State University | Conference: Big 12

College Experience: Redshirt Senior | Age: 23

Height / Weight: 6’6” 245 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 3rd Round

Player Comparison: Jimmy Graham / Cole Kmet

College Statistics

Player Overview

Charlie Kolar is a linear build tight end with experience playing at the in-line, hip, and flexed-out positions. After redshirting his freshman year, Charlie Kolar has become a reliable do-it-all player for the Iowa State Cyclones. Kolar broke out in 2019 leading the team with 7 touchdown receptions and making the Big 12 first team. He was also one of eight semi-finalists for the John Mackey Award for the nation’s most outstanding tight end. In 2020, he repeated similar success catching seven touchdown receptions in a shortened season (11 games). And in 2021, Kolar posted career highs in yards and receptions (62 rec, 756 yds, 6 TDs) in 12 games. The most common routes he ran were opposite hash overs, shallow crossers, red zone seam, and quick slants from the slot when flexed out. Kolar projects as a Y-tight end.

Strengths

Terrific pass catcher, especially in the red zone.

Average blocker, willing run blocker

Experienced lining up in the in-line, hip, flex out of the formation.

Wide catch radius and sure hands. 3 percent drop rate.

Comfortable catching in traffic.

Weaknesses

Lacks top speed or twitchiness.

Has difficulty separating from man coverage.

Still needs to improve as a blocker. Pad level placement is too high.

Inconsistent route runner, unable to avoid collisions.

Does not provide much after the catch.

Videos

Y’all recognize this route? Yep - the one our defense can’t seem to defend…



Charlie Kolar - the 6’6” 255 pound 4.65 MOVE TE is a guy I’d love to grab in RD4 pic.twitter.com/vkBJVl5oEh — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) April 14, 2022

This computes ...

Charlie Kolar and Foster Moreau side by side pic.twitter.com/CyaFZe1mIt — Air Raid | Off-Season (@TheBillsGuys) April 14, 2022

Iowa State TE Charlie Kolar is lined up in the slot, gets good separation against man coverage, extends and plucks the ball in the air to move the sticks.



His route-running and hands is what makes him a weapon in the passing game. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/4sg29IKWjx — WBG84 (@WBG84) April 14, 2022

How He Fits On The Team

Tight end is one of the weakest positions along the receiving groups. Logan Thomas is recovering from an ACL injury and Seals-Jones has departed to the Giants. Washington needs a second receiving tight end for talent and depth. Charlie Kolar provides a bit of everything Washington needs as a tight end with room to grow. He would also provide Wentz with a big tight end target to throw to.

Kolar would be a good fit as an offensive weapon with his familiarity with running multiple routes and lining up in different spots along with the offensive formation. He knows how to use his body well and be productive despite lacking exceptional physical traits. Kolar is a reliable pass catcher and red zone target who will become a young building block for the offensive foundation. Kolar can grow to be a feature-tight end of Washington’s offense.