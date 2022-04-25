Cameron Thomas Can Work His Way into the Commanders Pass Rush Rotation

Cameron Thomas, DE

School: San Diego State University | Conference: Mountain West Conference

College Experience: Redshirt Junior | Age: ?

Height / Weight: 6’4” 267 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 3rd round

Player Comparison: Sam Hubbard /JJ Watt

College Statistics

Player Overview

Dubbed the “Aidan Hutchison of the Mountain West”, Thomas put together a scorching 2021 campaign that capped off his solid previous two seasons. Thomas totaled 11.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss in 14 starts. His last season earned him the Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year Award and All-American Associated Press Second Team. At his current size and weight, Thomas projects to be a 4-3 rotational defensive end at the pro level.

The Commanders invited Thomas for a pre-draft visit.

Strengths

Played in various techniques. Used to rushing in stance or standing up.

Plays with tremendous effort.

Got pop and uses his hands well when the first move fails.

Exceptional against the run.

Great at moving laterally.

Good functional strength that benefits his power rushing.

Weaknesses

Great numbers but against lesser collegiate competition.

His length reduces his effectiveness when rushing inside.

Loses stamina late in the game.

Too upright when rushing.

Videos

Most QB pressures among DIs in 2020:



1. Christian Barmore, Bama - 39

2. Cameron Thomas, SDSU - 37

3. C.J. Brewer, CCU - 33

4. Will Choloh, Troy - 31 pic.twitter.com/bWzegL31bU — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) January 24, 2021

The motor on #SDSU DL Cameron Thomas runs hot! Loops all the way around, tracks down Carson Strong for the strip sack. No questions about his down to down effort. pic.twitter.com/vbKRFnjXV9 — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) December 21, 2021

Just posting this clip because it's fun to see what Cameron Thomas can do when SDSU just lets him fly off the edge. Rarely happens. Ruuuuun!!!! pic.twitter.com/7E57NtBeUW — Matt Alkire (@mattalkire) February 25, 2022

How Will He Fit With the Commanders

Last season, the defensive end tandem underperformed partially due to injuries. If HC Ron Rivera and DC Jack Del Rio feel defensive end production is the key to defensive success, adding Thomas will secure the position with rotational depth and additional talent. What Washington will get in Thomas is a prospect with a complete skill set and an excellent motor.