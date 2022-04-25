Cameron Thomas Can Work His Way into the Commanders Pass Rush Rotation

Cameron Thomas, DE
School: San Diego State University | Conference: Mountain West Conference
College Experience: Redshirt Junior | Age: ?
Height / Weight: 6’4” 267 lbs
Projected Draft Status: 3rd round
Player Comparison: Sam Hubbard /JJ Watt
College Statistics
Player Overview
Dubbed the “Aidan Hutchison of the Mountain West”, Thomas put together a scorching 2021 campaign that capped off his solid previous two seasons. Thomas totaled 11.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss in 14 starts. His last season earned him the Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year Award and All-American Associated Press Second Team. At his current size and weight, Thomas projects to be a 4-3 rotational defensive end at the pro level.
The Commanders invited Thomas for a pre-draft visit.
Strengths
- Played in various techniques. Used to rushing in stance or standing up.
- Plays with tremendous effort.
- Got pop and uses his hands well when the first move fails.
- Exceptional against the run.
- Great at moving laterally.
- Good functional strength that benefits his power rushing.
Weaknesses
- Great numbers but against lesser collegiate competition.
- His length reduces his effectiveness when rushing inside.
- Loses stamina late in the game.
- Too upright when rushing.
Videos
Most QB pressures among DIs in 2020:— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) January 24, 2021
1. Christian Barmore, Bama - 39
2. Cameron Thomas, SDSU - 37
3. C.J. Brewer, CCU - 33
4. Will Choloh, Troy - 31 pic.twitter.com/bWzegL31bU
The motor on #SDSU DL Cameron Thomas runs hot! Loops all the way around, tracks down Carson Strong for the strip sack. No questions about his down to down effort. pic.twitter.com/vbKRFnjXV9— Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) December 21, 2021
Just posting this clip because it's fun to see what Cameron Thomas can do when SDSU just lets him fly off the edge. Rarely happens. Ruuuuun!!!! pic.twitter.com/7E57NtBeUW— Matt Alkire (@mattalkire) February 25, 2022
How Will He Fit With the Commanders
Last season, the defensive end tandem underperformed partially due to injuries. If HC Ron Rivera and DC Jack Del Rio feel defensive end production is the key to defensive success, adding Thomas will secure the position with rotational depth and additional talent. What Washington will get in Thomas is a prospect with a complete skill set and an excellent motor.
