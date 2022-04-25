 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cameron Thomas Can Work His Way into the Commanders Pass Rush Rotation

Hogs Haven takes a look at 2022 NFL Draft prospects that could contribute to the Commanders

By gavalon55
Boise State v San Diego State Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Cameron Thomas, DE

School: San Diego State University | Conference: Mountain West Conference

College Experience: Redshirt Junior | Age: ?

Height / Weight: 6’4” 267 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 3rd round

Player Comparison: Sam Hubbard /JJ Watt

College Statistics

Player Overview

Dubbed the “Aidan Hutchison of the Mountain West”, Thomas put together a scorching 2021 campaign that capped off his solid previous two seasons. Thomas totaled 11.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss in 14 starts. His last season earned him the Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year Award and All-American Associated Press Second Team. At his current size and weight, Thomas projects to be a 4-3 rotational defensive end at the pro level.

The Commanders invited Thomas for a pre-draft visit.

Strengths

  • Played in various techniques. Used to rushing in stance or standing up.
  • Plays with tremendous effort.
  • Got pop and uses his hands well when the first move fails.
  • Exceptional against the run.
  • Great at moving laterally.
  • Good functional strength that benefits his power rushing.

Weaknesses

  • Great numbers but against lesser collegiate competition.
  • His length reduces his effectiveness when rushing inside.
  • Loses stamina late in the game.
  • Too upright when rushing.

Videos

How Will He Fit With the Commanders

Last season, the defensive end tandem underperformed partially due to injuries. If HC Ron Rivera and DC Jack Del Rio feel defensive end production is the key to defensive success, adding Thomas will secure the position with rotational depth and additional talent. What Washington will get in Thomas is a prospect with a complete skill set and an excellent motor.

