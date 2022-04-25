2022 Mock Draft Contest: Predict Washington’s Picks

Draft! Mocks! Contests! It’s draft week, and the Washington heads into this extended weekend with 6 picks. This also means that it’s time for our annual contest to test your ability to predict the players and positions that Washington will pick this year. Post your best guess at the Commander's picks. This year’s prizes will once again be provided by BreakingT, and the winner will receive their choice of t-shirt. They can choose from the great selection in the DC collection, or wait to claim a new shirt from one of this year’s draft picks!

Contest Rules:

1. There is only one entry allowed per person. The last mock draft that you post in the contest thread before the deadline will be considered your entry.

2. No trades allowed. You are only picking for the 6 draft picks the Commanders currently have in the 2022 NFL Draft. (11, 47, 113, 189, 231, 241)

3. Tie Breaker Guess must be included in your final entry.

4. You must use the official Contest Entry Template provided or your entry will not count.

5. The deadline for entries is Thursday, April, 28, 2022 at 7:59 pm EST.

6. Any prizes will be determined by Hogs Haven.

7. Winner will be announced May 2, 2021 - May 9, 2021

8. You must designate 1 position for a player, and it must be a position they play or project to play in the NFL. All safeties(FS or SS) will count as one position. Defensive linemen(DE or DT) will count as one position(DL). (All other positions will be subject to Hogs Haven staff's discretion)

Scoring:

1 point: Guess the correct position of any draft pick

ex: If you have 2 RBs in your draft and only 1 is selected, you only score 1 time

6 points: Guess the correct position in the correct round

ex: If you mock a WR in the 6th round and Washington drafts one there, 6 points for you

11 points: Guess the correct player

ex: If you pick TE Charlie Kolar in the 6th but he is picked by Washington in the 4th, that's 11 points.

20 points: guess the correct player in the correct round

ex: The big scorer. 100% accuracy on player and round will help you win this contest

Tie Breaker:

In the event of a tie, the judges will use the contestant's tiebreaker entries to determine a winner.

Tiebreaker Question: How many trades will occur during the 2022 Draft?

Washington Sample Draft:

Round 1(#11): Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Round 2(#47): Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming

Round 4(#113): James Cook, RB, Georgia

Round 6(#189): Zac Tom, OT, Wake Forest

Round 7(#231): Bubba Bolden, S, Miami

Round 7(#241): Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M

Sample Entry:

Round 1(#11): Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame Points = 1(Correct Position)

Round 2(#47): George Pickens, WR, Georgia Points = 1(Correct Position)

Round 4(#113): James Cook, RB, Georgia Points = 20(Correct Player in Correct Round)

Round 6(#189): Matt Araiza, P, San Diego State Points = 0(Player and position not selected)

Round 7(#231): Zac Tom, OT, Wake Forest Points = 11(Correct Player)

Round 7(#241): Lucas Krull, TE, Pittsburgh Points = 6(Correct Position in Correct Round)

Tiebreaker: 26

Contest Entry Template:

Round 1(#11):

Round 2(#47):

Round 4(#113):

Round 6(#189):

Round 7(#231):

Round 7(#241):

Tiebreaker: