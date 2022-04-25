All aTwitter: 25 April 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

The 1st NFL Draft of the @Commanders era calls for a celebration! Listen for the keyword to text to 37337 to win passes to the Commanders Draft Party on April 28 to watch this historic roster continue to take shape LIVE #TakeCommand



: https://t.co/B8B577eOpS pic.twitter.com/r7ICQnMgrl — 98.7 WMZQ (@WMZQ) April 23, 2022

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney will be busy leading up to the draft. He's had productive Zoom calls with the #Cardinals and #Lions, and he's got meetings with #WashingtonFootball, #49ers and #Jaguars coming up. A first-round option for teams looking for playmaking. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 8, 2021

With @Jeff_Legwold talking about his top 100 list of draft prospects. Leggy works his ass off. Listen to how he does it. We discuss some Washington possibilities & where they rank. Kyle Hamilton, Drake London, some OLinemen; Jameson Williams? @ESPNRichmondhttps://t.co/KuXpDAELuI — John Keim (@john_keim) April 25, 2022

It's draft week. Here's how Logan Paulsen sees it falling on the @john_keim Report. https://t.co/tndXI7jrr8 — AmpireMedia (@AmpireMedia) April 25, 2022

Washington coaches - Please at least CONSIDER moving Antonio Gandy-Golden to MOVE TE. Eagles just did this with Whiteside. AGG has the frame to get to 240.



At least TRY. Dude won’t be seeing any time at WR.



Thank you! — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) April 24, 2022

Neal has played guard too. Doubt either will be there at 11 but those are both OL talents that would/should make Ron and co. pause and consider it.



I would also think a team behind them would want to trade up to get one of them if they're there. — Robbie Duncan (@RobbieDuncanOL) April 24, 2022

Giants WR Kadarius Toney has an intriguing trade market. While I’ve heard from some teams that have no interest, others are high on the talent and ability to let him develop in their system. Sounds like he’s been available for a little while. The draft should create urgency. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) April 23, 2022

Sources tell @TonyPauline that the feeling around the league is Baker Mayfield will be traded on the second or third day of the draft.#PFNReport | #Browns | #NFLDraft https://t.co/JMPjrUy63A — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) April 25, 2022

The result of thousands of hours of preparation* and what the world needed: another big board pic.twitter.com/MaHuUR6qrY — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) April 24, 2022

The laziest method possible:



Hutchinson gets 100 because he has lowest draft prop (over/under pick 1.5).



For everyone else, their number is lowered from 100 by the difference between Hutchinson and their spot. For example Walker's o/u is 3.5 so he's 98https://t.co/8wKZCUK1sb — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) April 24, 2022

These WR classes have been STACKED lately. Which one is your favorite?



: 2022 #NFLDraft -- April 28-30 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/MSfOYPi7fc — NFL (@NFL) April 24, 2022

Something that has become apparent to me over the last two weeks is that there are a million linebackers in this class who fit the fast undersized Will and/or $-backer prototype.



If you don't get Dean you can easily get Rodriguez, Sewell, Asamoah, or Domann and get value there. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) April 24, 2022

This kind of thing drives me nuts. Outside of the standard issues and undertones of racism, he lacks any context of the Liberty offense which would have explained everything he has an issue with pic.twitter.com/4Wmz4Jim8V — Tyler Forness (@TheRealForno) April 24, 2022

So called expert speaks. You think you are so football smart, but the reality is you are Twitter smug guy who follows the group-think cult. If you think that kid is a first-round QB, you need to see the eye doctor. He is a developmental player with a big arm. 2nd round pick. https://t.co/cDGAaNRpTi — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) April 24, 2022

Landed in Vegas for the Draft (with our set looking awesome at the Bellagio fountains).

Thoughts:

— Weirdest Top 10 in recent memory. No consensus.

— Players will go in Round 1 that teams have as 3rd rounders & vice versa.

— “How many QBs go before us” is asked 10 times a day. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 24, 2022

Kyle Schwarber was not happy with this called third strike. pic.twitter.com/WSjs5LyYDQ — ESPN (@espn) April 25, 2022

This illusion where you see a 3 dimensional cube even though it’s not there



a shape is made that is adjusted by your point of view



This type of illusion where a distorted drawing appears normal when viewed from a particular point is called anamorphosispic.twitter.com/V9cj8RLyd1 — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) April 24, 2022

Sart Canal Bridge in Belgium. pic.twitter.com/ILYJpOnrtG — Infrastructure (@Infrastructurrr) April 23, 2022

