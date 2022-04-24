Jack Coan is a Developmental QB the Commanders Should Target

Jack Coan, QB

School: University of Notre Dame | Conference: FBS Independent

College Experience: Redshirt Senior | Age: 23 (Week 1)

Height / Weight: 6’3” 220 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 6th rd - Undrafted

Player Comparison: Brian Hoyer

College Statistics

Player Overview

Jack Coan caught the eye of scouts with his impressive performance against Oklahoma State at the Fiesta Bowl for 509 yards, 5 TDs, and 1 INT. Coan had spent his first three years playing for the University of Wisconsin-Madison before transferring to Notre Dame. In 2021, he had his career-best season for the Fighting Irish with a 65.5%-3,150 passing yds-25 TDs-7 INT-151.8 passer rating stat line in 13 games.

Coan projects to be a pro-style, old-fashioned quarterback at the next level. He is a developmental quarterback who scouts believe works best in a vertical passing offense scheme.

Strengths

Decent accuracy with good passing velocity.

43 TD/12 INT in the past 2 seasons.

Throws with poise and command inside the pocket. Knows when to climb the pocket.

Tough player and a great leader.

Clean throwing mechanics in the pocket.

Has the prototypical build of a pocket quarterback.

Trusts play designs and his own arm talent to throw into tight windows.

Weaknesses

Has trouble when going off script. Rushes delivery and becomes inaccurate.

Ball placement needs work when throwing outside the numbers.

Limited mobility and lack of escape inside the pocket.

Takes longer than usual in play-action and quick passing plays.

Progression gets sloppy when pressured.

Needs a clean pocket to have the best release and throwing mechanics.

Videos

RIGHT ON THE MONEY



Jack Coan with an absolute dime for the TD! #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/qa3TC9tLVh — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 6, 2021

Notre Dame, QB Jack Coan with the well placed throw. #ShrineBowl pic.twitter.com/t1qgl3UQ8P — Tyler Browning (@DiabeticTyler) January 31, 2022

#6 #RAS QB 2022



Jack Coan is a QB prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 7.68 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 200 out of 859 QB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/HCG4PCz1Uk #RAS pic.twitter.com/j696PW4epi — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 13, 2022

How Will He Fit On The Team

The Commanders needs to continue adding quarterbacks to their personnel with the departure of Kyle Allen and Taylor Heinicke in the last year of his extension. Jack Coan is a quarterback Washington can bring in to develop behind Wentz into a serviceable backup. Coan’s upside to become a starter is dependent on his development of passing in a messy pocket and when the play goes off script. Washington had one of the better pass protecting offensive lines in the league last season and Scot Turner’s offense has plenty of vertical passing plays. Coan can provide the Commanders with a long-term backup option and possible spot starter if needed.