All aTwitter: 24 April 2022

Washington Commanders WR Terry McLaurin (@TheTerry_25) at Dwayne Haskins' celebration of life in New Jersey.— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) April 23, 2022
"Dwayne made me a better man and a better friend"
More: https://t.co/ulOKkmcrff pic.twitter.com/sJL7z9ghzE
Here is the link to the entire ten minute interview with Ron Rivera.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) April 23, 2022
It’s jam packed with interesting nuggets on the Commanders plan for the NFL Draft…we discussed EVERYTHING!!https://t.co/4aYFnqgleU https://t.co/8PA5MvQmaI
Washington ranks high because of players such as Kirk Cousins, Alfred Morris, Matt Ioannidis, Chase Roullier , Kam Curl, Tim Settle, Cole Holcomb. Bigger issue for them? Too many Failed high round picks during same period. https://t.co/sOggmZIyYQ— John Keim (@john_keim) April 23, 2022
For the first time, FO has TIGHT END projections for the draft with the new Travis Ratings.— Football Outsiders (@fboutsiders) April 22, 2022
Trey McBride is No. 1 by a mile.
Greg Dulcich
Isaiah Likely
Elements of system include projected draft position, 40 time, RecYd per team pass, agehttps://t.co/RXAOBNnH08
According to Mel Kiper, seven WRs will be selected in the first round.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) April 24, 2022
I foresee something similar. #Commanders pic.twitter.com/64kirkwR3b
I have heard some good things about him. So If teams think he’s ahead of sked? Won’t be there at 11. If he is… man, could add some sizzle. https://t.co/PoFoRIA4Nl— John Keim (@john_keim) April 23, 2022
Former Alabama WR Jameson Williams, two months removed from surgery on his torn ACL, is not participating in Alabama’s Pro Day today. But here here he is last week, continuing to progress, with the expectation being that he’ll be running by the draft, per @Alliance_Sports. pic.twitter.com/Z4cP9J1mbR— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 30, 2022
Had two different people in Indy ask me what’s going on with Terry? Said they’re hearing rumors he could land in a Indy. Good to know all fan bases are delusional & stuck in their own fan bubble. Some dude on CBS sports said it makes sense & everyone runs with it. Not happening. pic.twitter.com/fDfWmUn1wZ— Tim Meek (@TimIndySkinsFan) April 23, 2022
For the first time, the NFL will play two afternoon games and a prime-time contest on Christmas Day:https://t.co/29a1EccpF2— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 23, 2022
I can’t stop watching pic.twitter.com/IK2B3OEP2q— Hannah (@heyimhannahlee) April 23, 2022
