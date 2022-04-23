 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Abraham Lucas Can Boost the Commanders’ Pass Protection

Hogs Haven takes a look at 2022 NFL Draft prospects that could contribute to the Commanders

By dg28
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 13 AdvoCare Kickoff - Washington State v Houston Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Abraham Lucas, OT

School: Washington State | Conference: Pac-12

College Experience: Redshirt Senior | Age: ?

Height / Weight: 6’6” / 315 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 2nd – 3rd round

Player Comparison: Mike McGlinchey

Player Overview

At 6’6” as a high school student, Abraham Lucas towered over competition. Unfortunately, at around 250 lbs, the three-star recruit’s only offer from a Power Five school was Washington State. Lucas redshirted his first year, but cemented himself as one of the best pass blockers when he saw the field. Lucas was a cornerstone at right tackle for the Cougars, starting 40 straight games and not allowing a pressure or sack through the first 11 games of the 2021 season.

Strengths

  • Stays engaged with blockers
  • Depth on kick-slide makes him hard to speed rush
  • Great lateral movement to mirror rushers
  • Wide base and good anchor in pass pro

Weaknesses

  • Could improve his strength, especially when run blocking
  • Often slow to reach assignment when pulling
  • Athletic, but his movements can be uncoordinated
  • Given height, pad level can be a bit high

Let’s see his work

How He Fits On The Team

The Cougars have had a few offensive linemen drafted for their ability to pass protect and Abraham Lucas should continue that tradition. He excels in this area with his ability to mirror rushers and latch onto them. Starting his career in an air raid offense, run blocking was not a priority so this is an area where he can improve with coaching. The Commanders used one of their 30 private visits on Lucas, so they may be seriously considering drafting him.

With Charles Leno and Sam Cosmi, Washington appears to have its starters at offensive tackle. Cornelius Lucas projects to be the swing tackle. Lucas could be additional depth at tackle, possibly taking over for Lucas as the swing tackle. If he develops, he might start at right tackle if the team thinks Cosmi has a future on the left side. The Commanders traded for Carson Wentz and need to ensure he is protected and stays healthy. A player like Lucas may not do that immediately, but could be a contributor in the future.

