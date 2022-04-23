Abraham Lucas Can Boost the Commanders’ Pass Protection

Abraham Lucas, OT

School: Washington State | Conference: Pac-12

College Experience: Redshirt Senior | Age: ?

Height / Weight: 6’6” / 315 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 2nd – 3rd round

Player Comparison: Mike McGlinchey

Player Overview

At 6’6” as a high school student, Abraham Lucas towered over competition. Unfortunately, at around 250 lbs, the three-star recruit’s only offer from a Power Five school was Washington State. Lucas redshirted his first year, but cemented himself as one of the best pass blockers when he saw the field. Lucas was a cornerstone at right tackle for the Cougars, starting 40 straight games and not allowing a pressure or sack through the first 11 games of the 2021 season.

Strengths

Stays engaged with blockers

Depth on kick-slide makes him hard to speed rush

Great lateral movement to mirror rushers

Wide base and good anchor in pass pro

Weaknesses

Could improve his strength, especially when run blocking

Often slow to reach assignment when pulling

Athletic, but his movements can be uncoordinated

Given height, pad level can be a bit high

Let’s see his work

Washington State OT Abraham Lucas is one of my favorite tackles in the 2021 class.



Great athlete, very long at 6’7, and arguably the most smooth pass protector in the class.



Lucas(75) against Kayvon Thibodeaux(5). Lucas is patient, his hands eliminate any pass rush move. pic.twitter.com/q98aiJMUcO — Matt Valdovinos (@MVScouting) May 23, 2020

Combo block & Abraham Lucas (RT) helps the OG put the DT in the dirt, then redirects & picks up the LB & kicks him out to create a rushing lane for a 1st pic.twitter.com/BTtZ8DDCl8 — Matt Holder (@MHolder95) March 27, 2022

#5 OT #RAS 2022



Abraham Lucas is a OT prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.73 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 34 out of 1216 OT from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/SaRaMhGFtv #RAS via @Mathbomb pic.twitter.com/0zIPCZSCOi — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 13, 2022

How He Fits On The Team

The Cougars have had a few offensive linemen drafted for their ability to pass protect and Abraham Lucas should continue that tradition. He excels in this area with his ability to mirror rushers and latch onto them. Starting his career in an air raid offense, run blocking was not a priority so this is an area where he can improve with coaching. The Commanders used one of their 30 private visits on Lucas, so they may be seriously considering drafting him.

With Charles Leno and Sam Cosmi, Washington appears to have its starters at offensive tackle. Cornelius Lucas projects to be the swing tackle. Lucas could be additional depth at tackle, possibly taking over for Lucas as the swing tackle. If he develops, he might start at right tackle if the team thinks Cosmi has a future on the left side. The Commanders traded for Carson Wentz and need to ensure he is protected and stays healthy. A player like Lucas may not do that immediately, but could be a contributor in the future.