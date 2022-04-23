All aTwitter: 23 April 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Come celebrate the draft with us on Thursday at @FedExField— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 22, 2022
@MGMNatlHarbor
April 22, 2022
Who won the rep? pic.twitter.com/cDK20L0ATm— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 22, 2022
A Friday mood pic.twitter.com/yAV5S55Us2— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 22, 2022
Logan Thomas in the starting lineup Week 1? Washington's co-captain isn't ruling it out!https://t.co/oa0jqPI556— Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) April 22, 2022
Washington is married to Wentz, they’re not taking a QB at 11. But without reworking that contract, it’s a marriage with a pre-nup https://t.co/WjZoWYq0TI— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 22, 2022
Gonna resend this one out to the Twitterverse. On the Commanders' pre-draft activity including a meeting with Travon Walker. https://t.co/cdUQ1sRIz0— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 22, 2022
Pittsburgh is giving S Terrell Edmunds a 1-year deal worth $2.5M, source said. He had two other offers, but the former first-rounder elects to stay home. https://t.co/fewx3UrbBy— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 22, 2022
Who saw this coming? https://t.co/EnUPbO51hB— Kennedy Paynter (@Kennedy_Paynter) April 23, 2022
One of our favorite #NFLDraft articles of the year is @TomPelissero talking anonymously across the league about the QB Class — and the quotes did NOT disappoint:#NFL @malikwillis @kennypickett10@desmondridder @Sam7Howell @corral_matt pic.twitter.com/Xga9nfnD7h— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) April 22, 2022
.@TonyPauline tells @ZachGelb that he would be "shocked" if the Panthers selected a QB with the 6th overall pick in the #NFLDraft.— CBS Sports Radio (@CBSSportsRadio) April 23, 2022
Full Zach Gelb Show chat with @TonyPauline of @PFN365 here: https://t.co/QvlR3OfltM pic.twitter.com/zeUBMotN0I
Titans get $500M. Maybe more. Bills get $650M. What will Commanders get? Only firm offer on table from MD at $400M but zero for stadium build https://t.co/rmjyF8P39V— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 22, 2022
Now many of you might think to yourself, "Jordan Reed, does he mean the tight end? Hasn't played in a couple years, was always hurt, played for Washington?"— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 22, 2022
Yeah, that guy.
Who cares? Why is he different? We've got outliers at every position, so why is he special?— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 22, 2022
Weeeeellll...He's not an outlier in the same way Orlando Brown, or Anquan Boldin, or Shaq Barrett is. Besides being the lone outlier in a long era, he's only TECHNICALLY an outlier. pic.twitter.com/paB2bX63aO
But again, who cares, we have loads of guys who only barely qualified who posted scores, why is this special?— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 22, 2022
Again, he's the ONLY outlier at his position and it's very, very rare that players skip both agis and explosion drills. Notable for injury at the time and drills he did.
At tight end, we've only got Jordan Reed as an outlier. And the circumstances around his testing and score make his situation a very poor comparison for NFL prospects.— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 22, 2022
